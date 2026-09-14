WATCH: Pakistani Fan Celebrates India’s Asia Cup Trophy Snub: 'Mohsin Naqvi Zindabad'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian women's team refused Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.

A Pakistani fan praised Naqvi for India's trophy refusal online.

Indian social media users condemned the viral video celebrating controversy.

India clinched record eighth Women's Asia Cup title convincingly.

Mohsin Naqvi has faced widespread criticism after India’s women’s team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him, but a video showing a Pakistani fan praising the ACC chairman has now gone viral on social media.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Dubai to win a record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. However, the team stayed away from the official trophy presentation, with Naqvi present at the ceremony.

The incident followed a similar controversy involving India’s men’s team during the 2025 Asia Cup.

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Pakistani fan to Mohsin Naqvi - “Good job, sir. We are happy with you. They don’t deserve the trophy.”



India literally won the trophy, but Pakistani fans are praising Mohsin Naqvi for stealing the trophy.



The reason why Pakistan is ahead of India in the Happiness Index 😹🙏 pic.twitter.com/xqiiUCEBuA — Tejash (@lord_geopolitic) September 13, 2026

Pakistani Fan Praises Mohsin Naqvi

A video circulating on social media shows a man praising Naqvi for the trophy controversy involving India.

In the video, the fan can be heard saying:

“Long live Mohsin Naqvi. Good job, sir. We are happy with you. He does not deserve this trophy. Long live Mohsin Naqvi. We love you. You are a great man. You are doing well. Keep it up.”

A screenshot shared alongside the video also carried the message:

“Good job, sir. We are happy with you. They don’t deserve the trophy.”

The remarks have drawn sharp reactions from Indian social media users, with several fans accusing the man of celebrating the controversy rather than Pakistan’s performance on the cricket field.

Fans React To Viral Video

The video has triggered a fresh wave of debate around the Asia Cup trophy dispute. Some users criticised the fan’s comments, while others mocked the reaction and claimed that Pakistan was celebrating India’s decision not to accept the trophy.

The controversy began after India declined to collect the trophy from Naqvi, who serves as the ACC chairman, PCB chairman and a minister in the Pakistani government.

Naqvi had also been at the centre of the 2025 Asia Cup trophy controversy, when India’s men’s team refused to receive the silverware from him.

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They are praising him for stealing and he's even acknowledging them. what a massively delusional country man. — Sommyajit (@Sommyajit991) September 14, 2026

Bhai inki yhi choti choti khushiya h usi delulu me jeeno do inhe kya pta kb vo bhi chli jae 😂 — Proud Indian (@ProudIndian2507) September 14, 2026

Pakistani fans also know that this is the only way Naqvi can manage to get trophies. — Arun Kumar Kundra (@arunkumarkundra) September 14, 2026

What a clown pakistan is. Jeetne ki aukaat nahi hai. Bas trophy leke rakhlo. Pura Pakistani cricket ka beda gark ho chuka hai par trophy leke bhage usko praise kar raha hai. — Malay (@malay86191) September 14, 2026

India Dominate Sri Lanka In Asia Cup Final

India produced a commanding performance in the final after being asked to bat first. Shafali Verma led the scoring with 68 runs from 48 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Smriti Mandhana added 59, with the opening pair putting together a 129-run partnership from 77 deliveries. India eventually posted 183 for five in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka struggled during the chase and were bowled out for 111. Sri Charani was India’s leading bowler, finishing with four wickets as the Indian team secured a 72-run victory.

The result gave India a record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, while the trophy presentation controversy continued to dominate the post-match discussion.