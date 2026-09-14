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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistani Fan Celebrates India’s Asia Cup Trophy Snub: 'Mohsin Naqvi Zindabad'

WATCH: Pakistani Fan Celebrates India’s Asia Cup Trophy Snub: 'Mohsin Naqvi Zindabad'

A Pakistani fan praised Mohsin Naqvi after India refused to accept the Women’s Asia Cup trophy from the ACC chairman in Dubai.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian women's team refused Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.
  • A Pakistani fan praised Naqvi for India's trophy refusal online.
  • Indian social media users condemned the viral video celebrating controversy.
  • India clinched record eighth Women's Asia Cup title convincingly.

Mohsin Naqvi has faced widespread criticism after India’s women’s team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him, but a video showing a Pakistani fan praising the ACC chairman has now gone viral on social media.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Dubai to win a record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. However, the team stayed away from the official trophy presentation, with Naqvi present at the ceremony.

The incident followed a similar controversy involving India’s men’s team during the 2025 Asia Cup.

WATCH VIDEO

Pakistani Fan Praises Mohsin Naqvi

A video circulating on social media shows a man praising Naqvi for the trophy controversy involving India.

In the video, the fan can be heard saying:

“Long live Mohsin Naqvi. Good job, sir. We are happy with you. He does not deserve this trophy. Long live Mohsin Naqvi. We love you. You are a great man. You are doing well. Keep it up.”

A screenshot shared alongside the video also carried the message:

“Good job, sir. We are happy with you. They don’t deserve the trophy.”

The remarks have drawn sharp reactions from Indian social media users, with several fans accusing the man of celebrating the controversy rather than Pakistan’s performance on the cricket field.

Fans React To Viral Video

The video has triggered a fresh wave of debate around the Asia Cup trophy dispute. Some users criticised the fan’s comments, while others mocked the reaction and claimed that Pakistan was celebrating India’s decision not to accept the trophy.

The controversy began after India declined to collect the trophy from Naqvi, who serves as the ACC chairman, PCB chairman and a minister in the Pakistani government.

Naqvi had also been at the centre of the 2025 Asia Cup trophy controversy, when India’s men’s team refused to receive the silverware from him.

WATCH POST

India Dominate Sri Lanka In Asia Cup Final

India produced a commanding performance in the final after being asked to bat first. Shafali Verma led the scoring with 68 runs from 48 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Smriti Mandhana added 59, with the opening pair putting together a 129-run partnership from 77 deliveries. India eventually posted 183 for five in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka struggled during the chase and were bowled out for 111. Sri Charani was India’s leading bowler, finishing with four wickets as the Indian team secured a 72-run victory.

The result gave India a record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, while the trophy presentation controversy continued to dominate the post-match discussion.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main controversy during the Women's Asia Cup final?

India's women's team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi after defeating Sri Lanka. This incident sparked widespread criticism and debate.

Who is Mohsin Naqvi?

Mohsin Naqvi serves as the ACC chairman, PCB chairman, and a minister in the Pakistani government. He was also involved in a similar controversy with India's men's team in the 2025 Asia Cup.

How did fans react to the trophy presentation controversy?

A video of a Pakistani fan praising Mohsin Naqvi for the incident went viral, drawing sharp criticism from Indian social media users. This led to a fresh wave of debate around the trophy dispute.

What was the result of the Women's Asia Cup final match?

India produced a commanding performance, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs to win a record eighth Women's Asia Cup title. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana led the scoring for India.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Pakistan Cricket Asia Cup Women's Asia Cup Mohsin Naqvi India Cricket Women’s Asia Cup
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