Pakistani Cricketers Accused Of Cheating On Their Wives: Who Are They?

Pakistani cricket is frequently in news for on-field drama, several of country’s high-profile stars have repeatedly grabbed headlines for turbulent personal lives off the pitch. From public divorces to sensational televised admissions, stories of marital infidelity and extramarital relationships involving national sporting icons have frequently created major media storms.

Over the years, names like Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, and Abdul Razzaq have found themselves at the center of fierce public discourse following allegations or open acknowledgments of marital infidelity.

Here is a closer look at Pakistani cricketers whose personal affairs became major national talking points.

Shoaib Malik

Following his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in early 2024, reports surfaced regarding his alleged extramarital affair with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The rumors were further fueled when Malik announced his marriage to Sana Javed shortly after his separation.

Imran Khan

During his international cricket career, Imran Khan was widely regarded as one of cricket’s most famous playboys. Regularly seen at elite London nightclubs like Annabel's and Tramp, his name was linked with international celebrities, socialites, and public figures.

In 1995, Khan married British heiress and journalist Jemima Goldsmith in a high-profile wedding. The union lasted nine years before ending in divorce in 2004.

In 2015, Khan married British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan in a union that lasted only 10 months. Following their divorce, Reham published an explosive memoir in 2018 in which she leveled severe accusations against him:

Infidelity Claims: Reham alleged that Khan engaged in extramarital affairs during their marriage and claimed he maintained relationships with multiple women.

Overlap with Third Marriage: Reham publicly claimed that Khan had begun an affair with his current wife, Bushra Bibi, while still married to Reham, allegations that Khan's party (PTI) strongly denied.

In 2018, Khan married Bushra Bibi (a spiritual advisor/faith healer). The marriage sparked public debate over its timing, with allegations that the couple married before Bushra Bibi's mandatory post-divorce waiting period (iddat) was complete. In 2024, a Pakistani court sentenced both Khan and Bushra Bibi in the iddat case, though the ruling was later overturned on appeal.

Imad Wasim

Former all-rounder Imad Wasim faced intense public backlash after his ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, publicly labeled him a "cheater" and "homewrecker" on social media. The allegations emerged after Wasim announced his second marriage to influencer Nyla Raja, leading to claims that he betrayed his former family.

Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan all-rounder publicly admitted during a television talk show that he engaged in multiple extramarital affairs during his playing career while being married.