Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistani Cricketer Equals Virat Kohli's Century Record

Pakistani Cricketer Equals Virat Kohli's Century Record

The Pakistan star brought up his ninth T20 century, drawing level with Virat Kohli and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 10:59 PM (IST)

Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan is once again in the spotlight, this time for achieving a remarkable milestone in T20 cricket. During a recent Pakistan Super League match, Farhan delivered an unbeaten innings of 106 runs off just 57 balls while representing the Multan Sultans. This century helped him draw level with Virat Kohli in terms of the number of T20 hundreds.

Equals Kohli, Moves Ahead of Rohit

With this knock, Farhan registered the ninth century of his T20 career, achieving parity with both Virat Kohli and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw. Notably, Kohli also has nine centuries in the format.

At the same time, Farhan has overtaken Rohit Sharma, who has eight T20 centuries. He has also gone past several big names, including Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, and Quinton de Kock, all of whom have eight centuries each in T20 cricket.

Most T20 Centuries (Top List)

22 - Chris Gayle

11 - Babar Azam

10 - David Warner

9 - Sahibzada Farhan

9 - Virat Kohli

9 - Rilee Rossouw

Who is Sahibzada Farhan?

Sahibzada Farhan is an opening batter for the Pakistan national cricket team and hails from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. He first made his international debut in 2018 but struggled to cement his place and was dropped after a few appearances. However, he made a strong comeback to the T20 side in August 2025 and has since become a key member of the squad.

Farhan also recently made headlines by breaking Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Kohli had scored 319 runs in the 2014 tournament, but Farhan surpassed that tally by amassing 383 runs in the 2026 edition.

In his T20 international career so far, Farhan has played 46 matches, scoring 1,305 runs. During this period, he has registered 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries, further establishing himself as a rising force in world cricket.

Also on ABP Live | IPL Teams With Most 200+ Scores: New Leader Emerges After CSK vs PBKS

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What T20 milestone did Sahibzada Farhan recently achieve?

Sahibzada Farhan scored his ninth T20 century, equalling Virat Kohli and Rilee Rossouw with this remarkable feat.

How does Farhan's century count compare to other prominent T20 batsmen?

With nine T20 centuries, Farhan has overtaken Rohit Sharma (8 centuries) and is level with Virat Kohli and Rilee Rossouw.

Who is Sahibzada Farhan?

Sahibzada Farhan is a Pakistani opening batter who debuted in 2018 and has since become a key player in the T20 squad.

Did Sahibzada Farhan recently break any other records?

Yes, Farhan also broke Virat Kohli's record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition, scoring 383 runs in 2026.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 03 Apr 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Pakistan Sahibzada Farhan Virat Kohli Record
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistani Cricketer Equals Virat Kohli's Century Record
Pakistani Cricketer Equals Virat Kohli's Century Record
Cricket
IPL Teams With Most 200+ Scores: New Leader Emerges Amid CSK vs PBKS Clash
IPL Teams With Most 200+ Scores: New Leader Emerges Amid CSK vs PBKS Clash
Cricket
IPL 2026: Who Is Prashant Veer? CSK’s Rs 14.2 Crore Debutant Amid Dhoni's Absence
Who Is Prashant Veer? CSK’s Rs 14.2 Crore Debutant Amid Dhoni's Absence
Cricket
Yuvraj Singh Opens Up On India Exit, Names MS Dhoni
Yuvraj Singh Opens Up On India Exit, Names MS Dhoni
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Iraq and Israel with Drones & Missiles, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking Update: Iran Claims Multiple US F-35 Strikes Amid Rising Middle East Missile Tensions
War Alert: Iran Claims Two U.S. F-35 Fighter Jets Shot Down Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Middle East conflict: Iran, Oman Launch Joint Protocol for Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Boardrooms Of Influence: Scrutinising International Crisis Group And India’s Strategic Past
Opinion
Embed widget