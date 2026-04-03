Pakistani Cricketer Equals Virat Kohli's Century Record

Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan is once again in the spotlight, this time for achieving a remarkable milestone in T20 cricket. During a recent Pakistan Super League match, Farhan delivered an unbeaten innings of 106 runs off just 57 balls while representing the Multan Sultans. This century helped him draw level with Virat Kohli in terms of the number of T20 hundreds.

Equals Kohli, Moves Ahead of Rohit

With this knock, Farhan registered the ninth century of his T20 career, achieving parity with both Virat Kohli and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw. Notably, Kohli also has nine centuries in the format.

At the same time, Farhan has overtaken Rohit Sharma, who has eight T20 centuries. He has also gone past several big names, including Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, and Quinton de Kock, all of whom have eight centuries each in T20 cricket.

Most T20 Centuries (Top List)

22 - Chris Gayle

11 - Babar Azam

10 - David Warner

9 - Sahibzada Farhan

9 - Virat Kohli

9 - Rilee Rossouw

Who is Sahibzada Farhan?

Sahibzada Farhan is an opening batter for the Pakistan national cricket team and hails from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. He first made his international debut in 2018 but struggled to cement his place and was dropped after a few appearances. However, he made a strong comeback to the T20 side in August 2025 and has since become a key member of the squad.

Farhan also recently made headlines by breaking Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Kohli had scored 319 runs in the 2014 tournament, but Farhan surpassed that tally by amassing 383 runs in the 2026 edition.

In his T20 international career so far, Farhan has played 46 matches, scoring 1,305 runs. During this period, he has registered 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries, further establishing himself as a rising force in world cricket.

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