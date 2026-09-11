Watch: Pakistani And Indian Fans Groove To 'Dhurandhar' Song Together

A cross-border moment took social media by storm during the India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A popular Pakistani cricket fan was captured dancing alongside an Indian supporter to a hit track from the Bollywood movie Dhurandhar.

The Pakistani supporter - instantly recognizable by his signature green-dyed hair and animated energy - first captured internet attention with his expressive reactions during the Pakistan-England Test series.

Returning to the stands in Dubai, the fan teamed up with an Indian cricket lover for a lighthearted dance performance set to the viral Dhurandhar song. Clips of the spontaneous joint celebration rapidly gained traction across digital platforms, drawing praise from sports fans for showcasing unity and mutual love for cricket beyond rivalry.

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Another commentary banger in Women's Asia Cup 😂😂#IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/ebR3Ql3Smk — Bill Clinton Kumar (@BillClintof) September 10, 2026

India into 10th Women’s T20 Asia Cup Final

India Women stormed into their 10th T20 Asia Cup final with a decisive 40-run victory over Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After being put into bat, India posted a total of 149/6. Opener Shafali Verma spearheaded the innings, capitalizing on multiple dropped catches to blast a 40-ball 64, featuring seven boundaries and three sixes. Despite a early loss of Smriti Mandhana, Verma anchored a steadying 50-run partnership with Pratika Rawal (20). Late-overs momentum was provided by Richa Ghosh (21 off 16) and a quickfire cameo from Deepti Sharma (13 off 6).

Spin Attack Restricts Bangladesh

Chasing 150 on a sluggish track, Bangladesh’s batting unit collapsed under sustained spin pressure. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma broke the core of the run chase, taking 3/26 in her four overs, while Nandani Sharma provided tight support with 2/10. Bangladesh struggled to match the required run rate, eventually finishing at 109/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur's squad remains unbeaten in the tournament as they advance to Sunday's final.