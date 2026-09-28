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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan Women Team’s Strange Training Session Clip Goes Viral

WATCH: Pakistan Women Team’s Strange Training Session Clip Goes Viral

A bizarre Pakistan women’s cricket training video has gone viral, with claims suggesting the footage may actually feature the country’s U19 women’s team.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A bizarre training video of Pakistan women's cricketers went viral.
  • Footage showed players performing an unusual, unconventional exercise routine.
  • This revived memories of similar past Babar Azam training.

Pakistan Women's Team Training: A bizarre training video involving female cricketers has taken social media by storm, with Pakistan’s women’s cricket team being trolled over the unusual exercises shown in the footage. However, there is an important detail surrounding the viral clip. While it has been widely circulated as footage of Pakistan’s senior women’s team, there are also claims that the players featured are actually members of the Pakistan Under-19 women’s team.

Unusual Training Exercise Leaves Fans Surprised

The footage shows four players attempting an unconventional exercise together.

The cricketers appear to hold onto one another’s arms and legs while maintaining an awkward formation, with teammates standing nearby and cheering them on.

Read More: Rain Seals India’s Fate! Asian Games Semi-Final Spot Confirmed After Afghanistan Clash Washed Out

The unusual routine has quickly become a talking point online, with viewers questioning the nature of the exercise and turning the clip into a source of jokes and criticism.

Video Brings Back Babar Azam Training Controversy

The latest clip has also revived memories of another unusual Pakistan cricket training video that went viral previously.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were once filmed taking part in unconventional stretching exercises during a training session, with the footage drawing plenty of attention and online trolling at the time.

The similarities between the two clips have prompted social media users to compare the latest video with that earlier incident.

For now, the new clip continues to circulate widely, with the debate focusing not only on the exercise itself but also on whether the players shown actually belong to Pakistan’s senior women’s side or the U19 setup.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral video about?

The viral video shows female cricketers performing bizarre and unconventional training exercises, leading to widespread discussion and online trolling. It has become a major talking point on social media.

Which team is featured in the viral training video?

While widely circulated as footage of Pakistan's senior women's team, there are also claims that the players featured are actually members of the Pakistan Under-19 women's team.

How are people reacting to the training video?

The unusual routine has become a major talking point online, with viewers questioning the nature of the exercise. The clip has turned into a source of jokes and criticism.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Rizwan PCB Babar Azam Pakistan Cricket
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