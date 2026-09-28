WATCH: Pakistan Women Team’s Strange Training Session Clip Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A bizarre training video of Pakistan women's cricketers went viral.

Footage showed players performing an unusual, unconventional exercise routine.

This revived memories of similar past Babar Azam training.

Pakistan Women's Team Training: A bizarre training video involving female cricketers has taken social media by storm, with Pakistan’s women’s cricket team being trolled over the unusual exercises shown in the footage. However, there is an important detail surrounding the viral clip. While it has been widely circulated as footage of Pakistan’s senior women’s team, there are also claims that the players featured are actually members of the Pakistan Under-19 women’s team.

پاکستانی ویمنز ٹیم کی کھلاڑیوں کی عجیب و غریب ٹریننگ!



بھائیو، جب سے ہم نے وہاب ریاض اور عمید آصف کو پاکستانی ویمنز ٹیم کے ساتھ دیکھا ہے، یہ آئے روز نئے انداز میں پریکٹس کرتی نظر آتی ہیں۔



اور نیچے تصویر میں دیکھیں کہ یہ کس انداز میں پریکٹس کر رہی ہیں! کیا یہ بھی پریکٹس کرنے کا… pic.twitter.com/vZiGBDryuf September 27, 2026

Unusual Training Exercise Leaves Fans Surprised

The footage shows four players attempting an unconventional exercise together.

The cricketers appear to hold onto one another’s arms and legs while maintaining an awkward formation, with teammates standing nearby and cheering them on.

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The unusual routine has quickly become a talking point online, with viewers questioning the nature of the exercise and turning the clip into a source of jokes and criticism.

Video Brings Back Babar Azam Training Controversy

The latest clip has also revived memories of another unusual Pakistan cricket training video that went viral previously.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were once filmed taking part in unconventional stretching exercises during a training session, with the footage drawing plenty of attention and online trolling at the time.

The similarities between the two clips have prompted social media users to compare the latest video with that earlier incident.

For now, the new clip continues to circulate widely, with the debate focusing not only on the exercise itself but also on whether the players shown actually belong to Pakistan’s senior women’s side or the U19 setup.