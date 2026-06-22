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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan Women's Team Mocked For Fake Celebration After 5-Match Losing Streak

WATCH: Pakistan Women's Team Mocked For Fake Celebration After 5-Match Losing Streak

A behind-the-scenes video shows the winless Pakistan women’s cricket team practicing cheerful victory gestures despite a five-match losing streak.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan women's team video showed celebratory gestures despite losses.
  • They suffered five consecutive defeats, exiting tournament contention.
  • Fans and critics questioned video's timing, given poor performance.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team has drawn attention on social media following the appearance of a light-hearted behind-the-scenes video clip. The footage captures the players sharing a rare casual moment and engaging in scripted celebratory gestures, despite enduring a difficult, winless run during their current international campaign.

Casual Locker Room Fun Sparks Discussion

The casual clip emerged online and quickly drew comments from various sections of the cricket community across both nations. Supporters from Pakistan expressed mild annoyance at the timing of the playful banter, while Indian fans highlighted the stark irony of rehearsing victory poses amidst a tough losing streak.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Semis Qualification Scenarios For All Teams

The team has experienced a challenging tournament stretch, suffering three consecutive group stage defeats on the trot. This comes after dropping both of their warm-up fixtures, meaning the squad remains without a single competitive victory across five matches.

WATCH: 'Delusional Celebration By Pakistan'

Playful Routines Face Mixed Reactions

The brief footage showcases members of the playing contingent practicing upbeat victory signs and cheerful feast gestures. Critics immediately questioned the optics of focusing on fun content before securing definitive results on the playing field.

The coaching staff has been under steady pressure regarding the tactical output of the playing group throughout the tournament. This casual video has added an unexpected layer of public scrutiny for a squad now out of knockout contention.

Upbeat Camp Demeanour Amid Tournament Struggles

Despite the mounting losses, the players appeared in highly relaxed spirits while executing the brief choreographed movements. Disappointed fans in Karachi and Lahore have called for a much stronger competitive focus moving forward.

The casual post continues to circulate among niche cricket handles online, prompting classic debate regarding modern media obligations versus a team's core on-field performances under international pressure.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What has drawn attention to the Pakistan women's cricket team recently?

A light-hearted, behind-the-scenes video clip of the team has drawn attention. It shows players sharing a casual moment and engaging in scripted celebratory gestures.

What is the team's current performance record in their international campaign?

The team is enduring a difficult, winless run. They have suffered three consecutive group stage defeats and lost both warm-up fixtures, meaning no competitive victories across five matches.

How did fans react to the team's casual video?

Pakistani supporters expressed mild annoyance at the timing. Indian fans highlighted the irony of rehearsing victory poses amidst a losing streak, while critics questioned the optics of focusing on fun content before results.

What is the consequence of the team's recent losses?

Due to their mounting losses, the squad is now out of knockout contention. The casual video has also added unexpected public scrutiny to the team.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Women's T20 World Cup News Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Video
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