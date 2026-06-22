WATCH: Pakistan Women's Team Mocked For Fake Celebration After 5-Match Losing Streak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan women's team video showed celebratory gestures despite losses.

They suffered five consecutive defeats, exiting tournament contention.

Fans and critics questioned video's timing, given poor performance.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team has drawn attention on social media following the appearance of a light-hearted behind-the-scenes video clip. The footage captures the players sharing a rare casual moment and engaging in scripted celebratory gestures, despite enduring a difficult, winless run during their current international campaign.

Casual Locker Room Fun Sparks Discussion

The casual clip emerged online and quickly drew comments from various sections of the cricket community across both nations. Supporters from Pakistan expressed mild annoyance at the timing of the playful banter, while Indian fans highlighted the stark irony of rehearsing victory poses amidst a tough losing streak.

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The team has experienced a challenging tournament stretch, suffering three consecutive group stage defeats on the trot. This comes after dropping both of their warm-up fixtures, meaning the squad remains without a single competitive victory across five matches.

WATCH: 'Delusional Celebration By Pakistan'

🚨DELUSIONAL VICTORY CELEBRATION BY PAKISTAN🚨



Pakistan Women's Team Filming Victory Celebration, but haven't won a single match yet 😂



BTW, Pakistan Women have lost 3 consecutive matches and even lost 2 Warm-up matches 🤪



So, they are still winless 😆pic.twitter.com/R3FHzgyQFH — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) June 22, 2026

Playful Routines Face Mixed Reactions

The brief footage showcases members of the playing contingent practicing upbeat victory signs and cheerful feast gestures. Critics immediately questioned the optics of focusing on fun content before securing definitive results on the playing field.

The coaching staff has been under steady pressure regarding the tactical output of the playing group throughout the tournament. This casual video has added an unexpected layer of public scrutiny for a squad now out of knockout contention.

Upbeat Camp Demeanour Amid Tournament Struggles

Despite the mounting losses, the players appeared in highly relaxed spirits while executing the brief choreographed movements. Disappointed fans in Karachi and Lahore have called for a much stronger competitive focus moving forward.

The casual post continues to circulate among niche cricket handles online, prompting classic debate regarding modern media obligations versus a team's core on-field performances under international pressure.