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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan To Wear Pink Kits Instead Of Usual Green In England ODI At Gaddafi Stadium; Here's Why

Pakistan To Wear Pink Kits Instead Of Usual Green In England ODI At Gaddafi Stadium; Here's Why

Pakistan will wear pink kits against England on October 25 as the PCB launches a breast cancer awareness campaign at Gaddafi Stadium.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan team wears pink for breast cancer awareness fixture.
  • Stadium, officials, and media will highlight early detection.
  • Fans can participate; pink merchandise promotes campaign awareness.

Pakistan's men's cricket team will swap their traditional colours for pink when they take on England in the fourth ODI at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on October 25, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) uses the international fixture to promote breast cancer awareness.

The initiative, organised as part of the PCB's corporate social responsibility efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will involve players, match officials, broadcasters and spectators. Its central message will focus on the importance of early detection, timely medical attention and better awareness of the disease.

Pakistan vs England ODI To Feature Pink-Themed Matchday

The campaign will extend beyond Pakistan's playing kit, with Gaddafi Stadium set to feature pink-themed match elements and awareness messaging throughout the fixture.

Pink stumps will be used during the match, while the venue's giant screens and perimeter LED boards will display campaign messages. Commentators will also highlight breast cancer awareness during the live broadcast, extending the initiative's reach beyond those attending the game.

Members of the England team, match officials and commentators will be invited to wear pink ribbons in a show of support for patients and survivors.

The PCB also plans to release specially recorded videos featuring Pakistan players, encouraging the public to understand the importance of early diagnosis. Dedicated posts across the board's official social media platforms will form another part of the campaign.

Fans To Join PCB's Breast Cancer Awareness Drive

Spectators at Gaddafi Stadium will have an opportunity to participate in Pink Ribbon activities from two hours before the start of play. These initiatives will focus on awareness, timely medical care and support for people affected by breast cancer.

The PCB will also offer limited-edition pink-themed merchandise, including travel polo shirts and fan shirts, through its official retail store and online platforms.

By incorporating the campaign into an international cricket fixture, the board aims to use the sport's reach to encourage conversations around breast cancer and the value of early diagnosis.

The October 25 match will therefore carry a message beyond the result, bringing players and fans together around a public health cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary goal of the October 25 ODI match between Pakistan and England?

The match is being used by the Pakistan Cricket Board to promote breast cancer awareness. It aims to highlight the importance of early detection, timely medical attention, and better awareness of the disease.

How will the Pakistan team demonstrate their support for breast cancer awareness?

The Pakistan men's cricket team will swap their traditional colours for pink jerseys. This initiative is part of the PCB's efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

What special features will be at Gaddafi Stadium for the awareness campaign?

Gaddafi Stadium will feature pink-themed match elements, including pink stumps. Campaign messages will also be displayed on giant screens and perimeter LED boards.

Can fans participate in the breast cancer awareness activities?

Yes, spectators at Gaddafi Stadium can participate in Pink Ribbon activities starting two hours before play. The PCB will also offer limited-edition pink-themed merchandise for purchase.

Will the breast cancer awareness campaign extend beyond the match venue?

Yes, commentators will highlight awareness during the live broadcast, and the PCB will release specially recorded videos from players. Dedicated social media posts will also be part of the campaign.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 08:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Vs England PCB Pakistan Cricket Breast Cancer Awareness
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