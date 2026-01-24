Who Replaces Pakistan If They Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWho Replaces Pakistan If They Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026?

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 08:39 PM (IST)

Pakistan considers a full boycott of 2026 T20 World Cup. Following official removal of Bangladesh from the tournament on Saturday, January 24, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has sent shockwaves through the sport by suggesting that Pakistan may follow suit in a show of solidarity.

Why Pakistan is Threatening a Boycott?

The crisis began when Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns.

ICC, unmoved by these claims, issued a 24-hour ultimatum that eventually led to Scotland being named as Bangladesh's replacement. Pakistan, the only nation to back Bangladesh's request for a venue shift to Sri Lanka, has labeled ICC's decision an "injustice." 

PCB boss Naqvi has hinted at a total withdrawal, accusing ICC of "double standards." He argued that if the ICC can accommodate "hybrid models" for India-Pakistan clashes to be held on neutral ground, it should have extended the same courtesy to Bangladesh.

"A final decision by Pakistan will only be made after thorough consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," Naqvi stated, emphasizing that the matter has moved beyond cricket and into the realm of national policy.

Who Replaces Pakistan?

If Pakistan carries out its threat, ICC will be forced to invite a 21st-ranked team to maintain the 20-team format. Under the current ICC T20I Team Rankings, Uganda is the next in line to take the vacancy.

Pakistan have been drawn in Group A for 2026 T20 World Cup, where they are scheduled to compete alongside India, United States, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

As per the ICC schedule, Pakistan plays their first match against Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo. They are then slated to face the USA on February 10, India on February 15, and Namibia on February 18.

However, should Pakistan choose to withdraw from T20 World Cup 2026, Uganda would step in as their replacement and take over the same match schedule, similar to how Scotland inherited Bangladesh's original fixtures earlier in the competition.

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
