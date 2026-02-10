Pakistan vs USA T20 WC Match: USA Wins Toss, Decides To Bowl First; Check Playing 11

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan vs USA T20 WC Match: USA Wins Toss, Decides To Bowl First; Check Playing 11

Toss is in! The USA has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan at the SSC in Colombo. As the Men in Green seek revenge for their 2024 heartbreak, find out the official playing XIs.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Toss Update: USA Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First vs Pakistan

The coin has landed at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo for this high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 clash. Monank Patel has won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing the helpful conditions for his seamers.

Captain's Words

"We’re going to bowl first. It looks like a good batting track and there’s a consistent breeze here, so once we know the target, it will be easy for us to chase it down. We have two changes today. Ali Khan is still injured, so Ehsan Adil comes in place of him. Saiteja Mukkamalla misses out and Shayan Jahangir comes in. We played a lot of good cricket in the opening game and there were a lot of positives. One thing we discussed is that to win against top teams, it’s important to perform with both bat and ball. Everyone gave their full effort in our last meeting with Pakistan, and we want to take that confidence and motivation into today’s game." - Monank Patel

We have got one chance. Usman Tariq is playing. Salman Mirza is unfortunately missing out. We wanted to give Usman a chance. I think he’s a match-winner and a trump card for us, so we want to use him. I think we all know there are things we need to improve. We’ve sat down and talked about that, and I’m hoping we’ll be much better today. We’ve been playing really good cricket over the last few months, and we just want to continue playing good cricket every single day. - Salman Ali Agha

Official Playing XIs

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed
 
United States of America (Playing XI): Andries Gous(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the toss for the USA vs. Pakistan match?

Monank Patel, the captain of the USA team, won the toss.

What did the USA decide to do after winning the toss?

The USA decided to bowl first, citing helpful conditions for their seamers.

Are there any changes to the USA's playing XI for this match?

Yes, Ehsan Adil replaces the injured Ali Khan, and Shayan Jahangir comes in for Saiteja Mukkamalla.

What are the official playing XIs for both teams?

The Pakistan XI includes Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi, while the USA XI features Andries Gous, Monank Patel, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
PAK Vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026 PAk Vs USA Squad Pak Vs USA Toss
