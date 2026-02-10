The first ball is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST (6:30 PM PKT / 8:30 AM ET) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.
Pakistan vs USA Match Toss And Start Time, Live Streaming And Telecast Info
It’s 6:30 PM IST for the toss! Pakistan faces the USA in a high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Colombo's SSC. Pakistan is seeking revenge for 2024. Here's the toss and match timings.
The countdown has officially begun at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo for one of the most anticipated Group A fixtures of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This isn't just another group game; it is a battle for redemption as Pakistan looks to bury the ghosts of their 2024 Super Over defeat against a fearless USA side.
Toss and Match Timings
Precision is key for tonight's clash, especially with the SSC's first-ever T20 World Cup night match under the lights. The toss will be crucial due to the high humidity and potential dew factor.
Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST (6:00 PM PKT / 8:00 AM ET)
First Ball: 7:00 PM IST (6:30 PM PKT / 8:30 AM ET)
Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo, Sri Lanka
Streaming and Telecast Guide
1. India
Live Streaming: JioHotstar (App & Website).
Telecast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and regional channels (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada).
Audio: Live commentary is also available via All India Radio.
2. Pakistan
Telecast: PTV Home and PTV Sports.
Live Streaming: Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad, and Myco.
Highlights: Available shortly after the match on the Myco platform.
3. USA
Digital Subscription: Willow TV (available via willow.tv or the Willow app).
Free Streaming: Crucially, Team USA group stage matches are being streamed for free on Willow’s official YouTube channel.
Aggregators: You can also watch through Willow TV via Amazon Prime Video, FloSports, and Sling TV.
Pitch & Weather Report
The SSC track is traditionally slow and favors spinners. However, recent games have shown that pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Saurabh Netravalkar can extract bounce from the surface cracks. A score of 150+ is considered highly competitive here.
Weather: Expect clear skies but high humidity (approx. 64%). This sticky atmosphere often brings dew into play during the second innings, making the toss-winning captain's decision to bowl first almost a certainty.
Pakistan enters this match after a "lucky escape" against the Netherlands, where a middle-order collapse was saved only by a late-order cameo from Faheem Ashraf. On the other side, the USA pushed defending champions India to the limit at the Wankhede, proving their 2024 victory was no fluke.
With Salman Ali Agha leading a hungry Pakistan side and Monank Patel commanding a confident USA unit, tonight's 7:00 PM start promises high-stakes drama.
Frequently Asked Questions
What time does the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and USA start?
Where is the Pakistan vs. USA T20 World Cup match being played?
The match will be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
How can I watch the Pakistan vs. USA match in India?
In India, you can live stream the match on JioHotstar and watch it on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and regional channels.
Where can I watch the USA vs. Pakistan match in the USA?
In the USA, you can watch through Willow TV via subscription services like Amazon Prime Video, FloSports, and Sling TV. Team USA's group stage matches are also free on Willow's YouTube channel.
What is the expected pitch and weather condition for the match?
The pitch at SSC traditionally favors spinners, but pacers can find bounce. Expect high humidity and potential dew, making bowling first likely for the toss-winning captain.