Pakistan vs USA Live Streaming: Start Time, Venue, Pitch Report, Playing XIs
Pakistan seeks revenge against the USA in Colombo. Can the USA recreate the upset from 2024? From free YouTube streams in the US to JioHotstar in India, here is how to watch the T20 World Cup 2026 live.
T20 World Cup 2026 brings a rematch of the 2024 Dallas classic as Pakistan and USA face off at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. Following an unconvincing opening win against the Netherlands, Salman Ali Agha’s side is desperate to erase the scars of their historic Super Over defeat and solidify their position in Group A.
1. TV and Streaming: Where to Watch the Action
In India, Star Sports Network provides live telecast, while digital viewers can stream the match on the JioHotstar app. Fans in Pakistan can tune into PTV Home, ARY Zapp, or Tamasha. In the USA and Canada, the match is available via Willow TV and is notably streamed free on Willow’s official YouTube channel to capture the growing American audience.
2. Pakistan vs USA Start Time and Venue
The Match 12 encounter is scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo. The toss is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST, with the first ball being bowled at 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT / 8:30 AM ET). This marks a significant moment for the venue as it hosts its first-ever all-evening T20 World Cup fixture under floodlights.
3. SSC Colombo Pitch Report: The Dew Factor
While the SSC is traditionally a spinner’s paradise, tonight's transition to a night game introduces a major variable: Dew. Daytime fixtures earlier this week showed assistance for pacers, but the evening moisture is expected to make the ball "skid" onto the bat, potentially aiding the chasing side. With a historical win percentage of only 30% for teams batting first and an average score of 145, the captain winning the toss will likely choose to bowl first to exploit the more batting-friendly conditions in the second innings.
4. Probable Playing XIs: Team News and Lineups
The USA arrives with confidence after pushing India to the limit, and they are expected to keep their core unit intact, pending a fitness check for pacer Ali Khan. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, is likely to stick with their spin-heavy balance to capitalize on the Colombo surface.
Pakistan Probables: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
USA Probables: Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil/Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.
5. Head-to-Head Record- History Of An Upset
Surprisingly, the United States holds the upper hand in their limited history against the cricketing powerhouse. The two nations have met only once in T20Is, and it resulted in one of the greatest shocks in tournament history.
