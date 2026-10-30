The UAE pulled off a remarkable victory against Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. They successfully chased down Pakistan's total in a dramatic final over.
WATCH: Pakistan Left Shell-Shocked As UAE Snatch Hong Kong Sixes Win In Final Over
The UAE pulled off a stunning Hong Kong Sixes 2026 win against Pakistan, scoring 21 runs in the final over to chase down 107.
- Pakistan posted 106/3 in the Hong Kong Sixes final.
- UAE needed 21 runs in the dramatic final over.
- UAE batters scored all 21, completing remarkable victory.
Pakistan had the runs on the board, but their bowling attack could not finish the job. The UAE pulled off a remarkable victory at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, turning a demanding final-over equation into a successful chase. Needing 21 runs from the last six deliveries, the UAE batters found the boundaries they needed against Irfan Khan to take the match away from Pakistan.
WATCH: UAE Pull Off Incredible Chase Against Pakistan
Pakistan posted 106/3 in their allotted six overs, giving their bowlers a target to defend in the fast-paced contest. However, the match came down to a final-over battle that produced a dramatic turnaround.
WATCH VIDEO
Pak really conceded 21 runs in the last over at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 🫣 #HongKongSixes https://t.co/WkeUZvM8hg— FanCode (@FanCode) October 30, 2026
With 21 runs still required from the final over, Pakistan entrusted Irfan Khan with the responsibility of defending the total. The UAE batters, though, made the most of their opportunity, scoring all 21 runs in those six deliveries to complete the chase.
The finish left Pakistan on the losing side despite having crossed the 100-run mark with the bat. Irfan was unable to prevent the late assault, as the UAE turned the final over into the defining passage of the match.
UAE Snatch Victory In Hong Kong Sixes Thriller
The result offered a reminder of how quickly the momentum can change in the six-a-side format. With only six overs per innings, a single over can have a decisive impact, and the UAE made sure to capitalise when the opportunity arrived.
For Pakistan, the defeat will be particularly difficult to take after scoring 106 runs in their innings. Their inability to defend the total, with the opposition needing 21 from the final over, proved decisive.
The UAE, meanwhile, produced the finish required to complete a memorable win at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the final outcome of the match between UAE and Pakistan?
How many runs did Pakistan score in their innings?
Pakistan posted a total of 106/3 in their allotted six overs. This gave their bowlers a significant target to defend in the fast-paced contest.
How many runs did UAE need to win in the final over?
The UAE needed 21 runs from the last six deliveries to secure the victory. They managed to score all 21 runs against Irfan Khan to complete the chase.
Who bowled the final over for Pakistan?
Pakistan entrusted Irfan Khan with the responsibility of bowling the final over. However, he was unable to prevent the UAE batters from scoring the required runs.