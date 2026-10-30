WATCH: Pakistan Left Shell-Shocked As UAE Snatch Hong Kong Sixes Win In Final Over

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan posted 106/3 in the Hong Kong Sixes final.

UAE needed 21 runs in the dramatic final over.

UAE batters scored all 21, completing remarkable victory.

Pakistan had the runs on the board, but their bowling attack could not finish the job. The UAE pulled off a remarkable victory at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, turning a demanding final-over equation into a successful chase. Needing 21 runs from the last six deliveries, the UAE batters found the boundaries they needed against Irfan Khan to take the match away from Pakistan.

WATCH: UAE Pull Off Incredible Chase Against Pakistan

Pakistan posted 106/3 in their allotted six overs, giving their bowlers a target to defend in the fast-paced contest. However, the match came down to a final-over battle that produced a dramatic turnaround.

WATCH VIDEO

Pak really conceded 21 runs in the last over at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 🫣 #HongKongSixes https://t.co/WkeUZvM8hg — FanCode (@FanCode) October 30, 2026

With 21 runs still required from the final over, Pakistan entrusted Irfan Khan with the responsibility of defending the total. The UAE batters, though, made the most of their opportunity, scoring all 21 runs in those six deliveries to complete the chase.

The finish left Pakistan on the losing side despite having crossed the 100-run mark with the bat. Irfan was unable to prevent the late assault, as the UAE turned the final over into the defining passage of the match.

UAE Snatch Victory In Hong Kong Sixes Thriller

The result offered a reminder of how quickly the momentum can change in the six-a-side format. With only six overs per innings, a single over can have a decisive impact, and the UAE made sure to capitalise when the opportunity arrived.

For Pakistan, the defeat will be particularly difficult to take after scoring 106 runs in their innings. Their inability to defend the total, with the opposition needing 21 from the final over, proved decisive.

The UAE, meanwhile, produced the finish required to complete a memorable win at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026.