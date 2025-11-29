Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Final 2025: Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Final 2025: Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Final Live Streaming: The Tri-Series 2025 has reached its climax, with the final set between Pakistan and Sri Lanka slated for November 29 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan is captained by Salman Ali Agha, while Dasun Shanaka leads the Sri Lankan side. Both teams feature star-studded lineups, promising an exciting finale.

The final will begin at 6:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled half an hour prior. Although the match will not be broadcast live in India, fans can stream it online via PTV Sports' YouTube channel.

Team performances in the league stage

Pakistan has played four matches so far, winning three and losing only to Sri Lanka by 6 runs. With a net run rate of 1.440, they top the points table. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, had a shaky start, losing their opening match against Zimbabwe by 67 runs. They were defeated by Pakistan in their next encounter but bounced back with two consecutive wins to secure their place in the final.

Pak vs SL T20I Live Streaming, Telecast

When will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series 2025 final take place?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series 2025 final will be played on Saturday, November 29.

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series 2025 final take place?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series 2025 final will take place at Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series 2025 final start?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series 2025 final will begin at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series 2025 final live telecast in India?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series 2025 final will not be televised live in India.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series 2025 final live streaming in India?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka tri-series 2025 final live streaming in India will be available on Sports TV YouTube channel.

Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Agha (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Abdul Samad.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pawan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Ishan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Vijayakanth Wiyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwan Thushara, Dushan Hemantha.

Embed widget