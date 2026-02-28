Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 concludes for Group 2 with the final clash of the group between Pakistan and co-hosts Sri Lanka. The match, held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, serves as a win-or-go-home encounter for Pakistan, who must secure a victory by a significant margin to overhaul New Zealand's Net Run Rate and claim a spot in the semi-finals. Pakistan's contention might come to an end today unless it pulls off a win by a 65-runmargin.

Official Timings for Indian Viewers

For fans tuning in from India, all timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Toss Time: 6:30 PM

Match Starts(First Ball): 7:00 PM

The toss will be particularly vital today, as the Pallekele surface often assists chasing teams due to the expected evening dew, which can make gripping the ball difficult for spinners in the second innings.

How to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live in India: TV and Streaming

The Star Sports Network remains the exclusive home for the T20 World Cup 2026. Indian viewers can follow the action through the following platforms:

TV Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and regional Star Sports channels in multiple languages.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the game on the JioHotstar app and website. Access requires a valid subscription.

Audio Coverage: For those on the move, All India Radio (AIR) will provide live ball-by-ball commentary.

The Math for Pakistan's Survival

For Salman Ali Agha and his squad, the mission at Pallekele is clear but daunting. Pakistan enters the match with just 1 point and an NRR of -0.461.

The Target: To jump ahead of New Zealand (+1.390 NRR), Pakistan reportedly needs to win by a margin of at least 65 runs or chase down the target within 13.1 overs.

Sri Lanka’s Role: Although the co-hosts have already been eliminated following losses to England and New Zealand, they will be looking to sign off in front of their home crowd by playing the "spoiler" against their regional rivals.