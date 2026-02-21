Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Match Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Match Start, Toss Time, Live Streaming, Telecast: The business end of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially commences today as Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the opening fixture of the Super 8 stage. This competitive Group 2 clash is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, a venue where Pakistan has already enjoyed significant success during the league phase.

Both sides enter this round with identical records of three wins and one loss. While New Zealand navigated their group with great efficiency, Pakistan secured their spot in the elite eight with a dominant 102-run victory over Namibia in their final group game.

PAK vs NZ: Match Timing and Toss Details

For fans tracking the schedule, the match is slated for a prime-time evening start in India and Pakistan.

Match Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST (01:00 PM GMT / 6:00 PM Local Time)

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT / 6:30 PM Local Time)

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch in India

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch every ball of this Super 8 opener across multiple platforms.

Television Broadcast: The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and their HD counterparts).

Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the encounter live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Global Broadcast Information

In Pakistan: The match will be broadcast on PTV Sports and Myco, with live streaming available on Tamasha, ARY Zapp, and Tapmad.

In New Zealand: Fans can tune in to SKY Sport on TV or stream via Sky Sport Now.

Squads and Captaincy Updates

Pakistan is led by Salman Ali Agha, who has overseen a spin-heavy strategy that has thrived on the sluggish Colombo tracks. The team is expected to rely heavily on the spin trio of Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Usman Tariq. There is also high anticipation regarding the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi to the starting lineup after he was rested for the final group game.

New Zealand will see the return of regular T20 captain Mitchell Santner, who missed the final group match against Canada due to illness. The Kiwis have been powered by the explosive form of openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, though the middle order remains under pressure to deliver against Pakistan's nuanced bowling attack.