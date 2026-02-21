Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Match Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Match Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming, Telecast Details

PAK VS NZ Super 8 Match: The Super 8s are here! Catch the match timings, toss details, and live streaming guide for the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Match Start, Toss Time, Live Streaming, Telecast: The business end of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially commences today as Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the opening fixture of the Super 8 stage. This competitive Group 2 clash is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, a venue where Pakistan has already enjoyed significant success during the league phase.

Both sides enter this round with identical records of three wins and one loss. While New Zealand navigated their group with great efficiency, Pakistan secured their spot in the elite eight with a dominant 102-run victory over Namibia in their final group game.

PAK vs NZ: Match Timing and Toss Details

For fans tracking the schedule, the match is slated for a prime-time evening start in India and Pakistan.

Match Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST (01:00 PM GMT / 6:00 PM Local Time)

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT / 6:30 PM Local Time)

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch in India

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch every ball of this Super 8 opener across multiple platforms.

Television Broadcast: The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and their HD counterparts).

Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the encounter live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Global Broadcast Information

In Pakistan: The match will be broadcast on PTV Sports and Myco, with live streaming available on Tamasha, ARY Zapp, and Tapmad.

In New Zealand: Fans can tune in to SKY Sport on TV or stream via Sky Sport Now.

Squads and Captaincy Updates

Pakistan is led by Salman Ali Agha, who has overseen a spin-heavy strategy that has thrived on the sluggish Colombo tracks. The team is expected to rely heavily on the spin trio of Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Usman Tariq. There is also high anticipation regarding the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi to the starting lineup after he was rested for the final group game.

New Zealand will see the return of regular T20 captain Mitchell Santner, who missed the final group match against Canada due to illness. The Kiwis have been powered by the explosive form of openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, though the middle order remains under pressure to deliver against Pakistan's nuanced bowling attack.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What teams are playing in the opening Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

The opening Super 8 match features Pakistan taking on New Zealand. Both teams enter this stage with identical records.

Where and when is the Pakistan vs. New Zealand Super 8 match taking place?

The match is scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

How can I watch the Pakistan vs. New Zealand match in India?

In India, you can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network on television. For live streaming, tune into the JioHotstar app and website.

Who are the captains for Pakistan and New Zealand in this match?

Salman Ali Agha is the captain for Pakistan. Mitchell Santner, the regular T20 captain, will lead New Zealand.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Live Streaming PAK Vs NZ Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 T20 Wc 2026 Supe 8
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Match Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming, Telecast Details
Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Match Start And Toss Time, Live Streaming, Telecast Details
Cricket
Mohammed Siraj Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of IND Vs SA Super 8 Clash
Mohammed Siraj Suffers Injury Scare Ahead Of IND Vs SA Super 8 Clash
Cricket
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Ready To Play In Sawai Mansingh Stadium
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Ready To Play In Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Cricket
PAK Vs NZ, Colombo Weather Forecast: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Is Washed Out?
PAK Vs NZ, Colombo Weather Forecast: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 Is Washed Out?
Advertisement

Videos

High-Voltage Politics: Delhi Sees High-Voltage Political Clash Over AI Summit Controversy
Delhi Politics Heats Up: BJP Marches to Congress HQ Over Summit Controversy
Political showdown in Delhi: BJP Opens Front Over AI Impact Summit Protest
Breaking News: Delhi Police Seize Car After Subhash Nagar Crash, Accused Mohit Under Investigation
BJP Protest in Delhi: Demonstration Against AI Summit Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget