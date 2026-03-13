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HomeSportsCricketPakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Pakistan look to make a comeback in their second ODI clash against Bangladesh. Check out PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI live streaming and TV broadcast info ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After a humiliating defeat in the PAK vs BAN ODI series opener, Pakistan is set to take on Bangladesh again, in the second match of the series. Both sides didn't have much luck at the recently played ICC T20 World Cup, with the former having an early exit, and the latter not getting to participate at all. Nevertheless, both have jumped straight into 50-over cricket action, and are now ready to lock horns again in a clash that many will have their eyes upon. 

For fans in India, here's all the information about Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live streaming and TV broadcast.

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Info

Fancode app and website will live stream PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI today, March 13, 2026. 

However, fans should note that they will need to purchase a pass to watch the live stream on this platform, which interestingly, only costs Rs 29. Additionally, if anyone wishes to watch all matches of this series, they can get the Tour Pass on Fancode for Rs 49.

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: TV Broadcast Details

There is no TV broadcast partner for the PAK vs BAN ODI series in India, so the only option to watch today's fixture is via live stream on the above-mentioned platform.

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: When To Watch

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be played from 1:45 PM IST onwards.

This means that the coin toss should take place at around 1:15 PM IST. The playing XIs should be revealed after the toss has been conducted, so before that, here's a look at their full squads:

PAK - Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (C), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood

BAN - Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar

Also Check: Kavya Maran, Sunrisers Face Heavy Backlash For Buying Pakistani Player At The Hundred Auction

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI live in India?

The PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. You will need to purchase a pass to watch the match.

Is there a TV broadcast for the PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI in India?

No, there is no TV broadcast partner for the PAK vs BAN ODI series in India. Live streaming on Fancode is the only option.

How much does it cost to watch the PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI on Fancode?

A pass to watch the live stream of the PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI costs Rs 29. You can also get a Tour Pass for Rs 49 to watch all matches in the series.

What time does the PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be played from 1:45 PM IST onwards. The coin toss is expected around 1:15 PM IST.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs BAN Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Pak Vs Ban Odis
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