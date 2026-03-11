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HomeSportsCricketPakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Under captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan has made bold changes by dropping Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Saim Ayub.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 12:04 PM (IST)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming, Telecast: The post-T20 World Cup 2026 era begins as Bangladesh hosts Pakistan in a three-match ODI series. This series marks the start of the 2027 World Cup cycle, with both teams experimenting with fresh squads and new leadership.

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Schedule & Venue

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Toss Time: 1:15 PM IST

Start Time: 1:45 PM IST

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Streaming & Telecast in India

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming: Fans in India can catch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live action exclusively on FanCode app and website. You may require a match pass or a monthly subscription to access the stream.

PAK vs BAN Live TV Telecast: Currently, there is no official TV broadcast partner for Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI series in India. It will not be aired on standard sports channels.

PAK vs BAN Head-to-Head record in ODIs: Pakistan dominates the overall record with 34 wins in 39 ODIs. However, Bangladesh has been historically strong in Mirpur, notably sweeping Pakistan 3-0 at this venue in 2015.

PAK vs BAN - Squad Updates

New Look Pakistan: Under the captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan has made bold changes by dropping Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Saim Ayub. Three debutants - Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, and Shamyl Hussain - are set to lead the top order.

The "Bangla Tigers" Return: This is Bangladesh's first international assignment after opting out of T20 World Cup 2026. Mehidy Hasan Miraz leads a balanced side featuring veterans like Litton Das (at No. 5) and Soumya Sarkar.

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website. A match pass or subscription may be required.

Is there a TV telecast for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI in India?

Currently, there is no official TV broadcast partner for this ODI series in India. It will not be aired on standard sports channels.

What is the head-to-head record between Pakistan and Bangladesh in ODIs?

Pakistan leads the overall ODI record with 34 wins out of 39 matches. However, Bangladesh has historically performed well at the Mirpur venue.

Which venue will host the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI?

The first ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Published at : 11 Mar 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs BAN Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live PAK Vs BAN LIVE Streaming PAK Vs BAN Live Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Pakistan Vs Bangladesh ODI Live Streaming
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