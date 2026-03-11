Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming, Telecast: The post-T20 World Cup 2026 era begins as Bangladesh hosts Pakistan in a three-match ODI series. This series marks the start of the 2027 World Cup cycle, with both teams experimenting with fresh squads and new leadership.

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Schedule & Venue

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Toss Time: 1:15 PM IST

Start Time: 1:45 PM IST

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Streaming & Telecast in India

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming: Fans in India can catch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI live action exclusively on FanCode app and website. You may require a match pass or a monthly subscription to access the stream.

PAK vs BAN Live TV Telecast: Currently, there is no official TV broadcast partner for Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI series in India. It will not be aired on standard sports channels.

PAK vs BAN Head-to-Head record in ODIs: Pakistan dominates the overall record with 34 wins in 39 ODIs. However, Bangladesh has been historically strong in Mirpur, notably sweeping Pakistan 3-0 at this venue in 2015.

PAK vs BAN - Squad Updates

New Look Pakistan: Under the captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan has made bold changes by dropping Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Saim Ayub. Three debutants - Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, and Shamyl Hussain - are set to lead the top order.

The "Bangla Tigers" Return: This is Bangladesh's first international assignment after opting out of T20 World Cup 2026. Mehidy Hasan Miraz leads a balanced side featuring veterans like Litton Das (at No. 5) and Soumya Sarkar.

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr.