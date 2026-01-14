Pakistan vs Australia T20I Series: Full Schedule, Dates, Venues & Timings

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Pakistan and Australia are set to face off in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in early 2026 as part of both teams’ final preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the fixtures, which will be played at a single venue over a compact schedule designed to give both sides valuable match practice before the tournament gets under way.

All three T20Is will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with matches spread over four days. Australia’s T20I squad is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on 28 January 2026, with the first ball of the series bowled the following day.

Each match will begin in the evening to suit local conditions and fan engagement. Coin toss for each match is typically scheduled around 5:30 PM local time ahead of the 6 PM start.

PAK vs AUS T20 Series Full Schedule

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I: 29 January 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 6:00 PM PKT

PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I: 31 January 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 6:00 PM PKT

PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I: 1 February 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 6:00 PM PKT

PAK vs AUS T20I series serves as a crucial warm-up for both teams with the T20 World Cup 2026 starting shortly afterwards on 7 February, featuring 20 teams and matches across venues in India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A, while Australia will compete in Group B of the global event.

The short tour is expected to attract significant interest from fans in Pakistan, as it marks a high-profile clash between two top T20 sides before they take the field in the World Cup.

Sumair Ahmed Syed, COO of PCB, said: “We are excited and look forward to hosting Australia for the three-match T20I series here in Lahore. The tour marks a blockbuster beginning of the year for Pakistan Cricket fans and I urge them to turn out in numbers during the series to support both the teams as they put final touches to their T20 World Cup preparations.”