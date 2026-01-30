Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming 2nd T20I Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming 2nd T20I Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

Pakistan enters PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I with high confidence after their spinners, led by Abrar Ahmed, dismantled Australian chase in the first T20I.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming: Following Pakistan's 22-run win in the series opener, the action stays in Lahore as Australia looks to bounce back. The second match Pakistan vs Australia three-match T20I series is a crucial one for the visitors. With Pakistan leading 1-0, Mitchell Marsh's men must win in Lahore to keep the series alive before the final showdown on February 1.

Pakistan enters PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I with high confidence after their spinners, led by Abrar Ahmed, dismantled Australian chase in the first T20I. Saim Ayub and Salman Agha look in great touch at the top, while Australia will be hoping for way more contribution from their middle order, including Cameron Green and Matt Renshaw.

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is expected to remain slightly dry, offering a clear advantage to the spin-heavy Pakistani attack under the lights.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming, telecast

When will Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match take place?

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match will take place on Thursday, January 29.

Where will Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match be held?

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match start?

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I live telecast?

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be live streamed on Sports TV YouTube channel.

Squads

Pakistan squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

Bench: Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah.

Australia squad: Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman.

Bench: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match scheduled to take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be held on Thursday, January 29.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match be played?

The match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time does the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match start?

The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST, with the toss at 4:00 PM IST.

Will the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I be televised live in India?

No, the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I match will not be televised live in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I in India?

You can follow the live streaming of the match on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
