Pakistan U-17 Footballers Mock India With 'Tea' And 'Fighter Jet' Celebrations

HomeSportsCricketPakistan U-17 Footballers Mock India With 'Tea' And 'Fighter Jet' Celebrations

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

There’s no shortage of drama whenever India and Pakistan face off in sport, and the rivalry has once again spilled over from cricket to football.

With the Asia Cup currently producing heated exchanges between senior cricketers, Pakistan’s U-17 footballers took a page out of their playbook during their SAFF U-17 Championship Group B clash against India in Colombo on Monday.

Recently, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan celebrated with a gun gesture, while pacer Haris Rauf mocked Indian fans with a “6-0” hand sign and a fighter-jet act. Those antics seemed to inspire the juniors, who brought similar theatrics onto the football field.

Both teams exchanged high-fives before kickoff

Before kickoff, both teams exchanged high-fives in a show of respect - a stark contrast to the cricket teams, whose captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha avoided a handshake during the toss. But once the game began, the goodwill gave way to taunts.

'Fighter-jet mimicry, infamous “Abhinandan” taunt'

Dallalmuon Gangte handed India the lead in the 31st minute before Pakistan’s Muhammad Abdullah equalised from the penalty spot in the 43rd. His celebration - sipping an imaginary cup of tea - was a deliberate nod to the infamous “Abhinandan” taunt.

He followed it up with a fighter-jet mimicry, echoing Rauf’s controversial celebration from the Asia Cup.

India, however, responded on the scoreboard. Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam restored the lead in the 63rd minute, but Hamza Yasir struck back seven minutes later. The deciding moment came in the 74th minute when Rahan Ahmed fired home what proved to be the winner, sealing a 3-2 triumph for India.

Both teams had already secured semi-final berths before the match. India will now meet Nepal, while Pakistan face Bangladesh on Thursday, 25 September.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Pakistan Football Pakistan IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Read more
