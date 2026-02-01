Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash

PCB has been strictly directed their team not to take the field for their scheduled T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India on February 15 in Colombo.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 08:38 PM (IST)

The Government of Pakistan has officially granted the national team permission to participate in T20 World Cup 2026 - but with one major, unprecedented condition. The team has been strictly directed not to take the field for their scheduled group-stage match against India on February 15 in Colombo.

“The Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India,” Pakistan government said in a statement.

The Legal Strategy 

By refusing to play against India on February 15, Pakistan will effectively forfeit the match, handing two points to India.

PCB reportedly plans to frame this as a "government mandate" rather than a board decision. By doing so, they hope to invoke a force majeure clause to avoid heavy financial sanctions or suspension by ICC.

Why Boycott?

Pakistan's decision to boycott match against India comes after Jay Shah-led ICC's refusal to relocate matches for Bangladesh, who eventually withdrew from the tournament citing security concerns in India.

Pakistan's leadership has labeled ICC's refusal to grant Bangladesh a neutral venue as a "double standard," especially since India is currently allowed to play its matches against Pakistan on neutral ground (Sri Lanka).

Impact on T20 World Cup

India-Pakistan clash is the single most lucrative event in ICC calendar. A boycott could lead to a massive loss in advertising and sponsorship revenue, with estimates suggesting a potential $38 million hit to the tournament's commercial ecosystem.

Point Standings: India will likely receive a walkover, giving them an immediate advantage in Group A without having to bowl a single ball.

ICC Response: International Cricket Council (ICC) has previously warned of severe sanctions for political interference, including potential withholding of hosting fees and suspension of NOCs for foreign players in PSL.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

Wed, Feb 4: Warm-up Match - Ireland vs. Pakistan at Colombo, 11:30 AM IST

Sat, Feb 7: 1st Match, Group A - Pakistan vs. Netherlands at Colombo, 11:00 AM IST

Tue, Feb 10: 12th Match, Group A - Pakistan vs. USA at Colombo, 7:00 PM IST

Sun, Feb 15: 27th Match, Group A - India vs. Pakistan at Colombo, 7:00 PM IST (Note: Subject to government boycott)

Wed, Feb 18: 35th Match, Group A - Pakistan vs. Namibia at Colombo, 3:00 PM IST

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
