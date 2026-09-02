A video of Babar Azam meeting King Charles went viral, with his appearance, especially his jet-black hair, becoming a major talking point and leading to jokes about hair dye.
WATCH: 'Budget-Friendly' Babar Azam Trolled For 'Rs 15 Hair Dye' Ahead Of King Charles Meet
Babar Azam was trolled on social media over his hairstyle after arriving to meet King Charles, amid reports of fever ahead of Pakistan's final Test against England.
- Babar Azam's appearance at meeting sparked hair dye jokes.
- Captain Babar now battling fever before series final Test.
- Pakistan's Test team undergoes major player and coaching changes.
Babar Azam has found himself at the center of another social media storm after a video of the Pakistan captain arriving for a meeting with King Charles surfaced online. His appearance, particularly his hairstyle, quickly became a talking point among users.
The Pakistan skipper was seen wearing a white shirt and dark trousers as he arrived at the venue. Social media users focused on his jet-black hair, with some joking that he had used hair dye before the high-profile meeting.
The comments added another layer to the scrutiny surrounding Babar, who is already facing intense attention following Pakistan's disastrous Test campaign in England.
Babar Azam's Appearance Sparks Social Media Reactions
Footage showed Babar stepping off the team coach before entering the venue, with media and photographers gathered outside. Several users reacted to his appearance, making sarcastic comments about his hairstyle and suggesting that he had gone for a fresh look ahead of the meeting.
WATCH VIDEO
Budget Friendly King 😂🔥— Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) September 2, 2026
Babar Azam went to meet King Charles of England after applying ₹𝟭𝟱 𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗱𝘆𝗲 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZVntDWm1PB
Some social media reactions also focused on the Pakistan team's relatively casual attire. The discussion quickly shifted from the meeting itself to Babar's appearance, with the hair-dye jokes gaining traction online.
The claims about the alleged ₹15 hair dye are social media jokes and should not be presented as a fact.
Babar Azam Faces Trolling
Babar Azam Dealing With Fever Ahead Of Final Test
The social media attention comes at a difficult time for Babar and Pakistan. The captain is reportedly suffering from fever ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, beginning on September 9. Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema said Babar is expected to recover in time for the match.
Babar returned as Pakistan's Test captain last month after replacing Shan Masood. He missed the first Test through injury and scored 14 runs across two innings in Pakistan's 194-run defeat to England at Lord's. England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.
Pakistan's Test Setup Undergoes Major Shake-Up
The fever report comes amid a major overhaul of Pakistan's Test setup. The PCB has released seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha, ahead of the final Test. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have also been relieved of their duties, with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke taking over.
Pakistan lost the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before suffering a 194-run defeat at Lord's. The Edgbaston Test now represents Pakistan's final opportunity to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.
For Babar, the focus remains firmly on his fitness and leadership as Pakistan attempt to regroup after a turbulent period on the England tour.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the recent social media discussion involving Babar Azam?
Is Babar Azam expected to play in the upcoming final Test against England?
Babar Azam is currently suffering from fever but is expected to recover in time for the third and final Test against England, which begins on September 9.
What is Pakistan's current status in the Test series against England?
England has secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series, having defeated Pakistan in the first two matches. The upcoming Edgbaston Test is Pakistan's last chance to avoid a whitewash.
Have there been any recent changes to Pakistan's Test squad or coaching staff?
Yes, the PCB has released seven players from the squad and replaced head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.