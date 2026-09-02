WATCH: 'Budget-Friendly' Babar Azam Trolled For 'Rs 15 Hair Dye' Ahead Of King Charles Meet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam's appearance at meeting sparked hair dye jokes.

Captain Babar now battling fever before series final Test.

Pakistan's Test team undergoes major player and coaching changes.

Babar Azam has found himself at the center of another social media storm after a video of the Pakistan captain arriving for a meeting with King Charles surfaced online. His appearance, particularly his hairstyle, quickly became a talking point among users.

The Pakistan skipper was seen wearing a white shirt and dark trousers as he arrived at the venue. Social media users focused on his jet-black hair, with some joking that he had used hair dye before the high-profile meeting.

The comments added another layer to the scrutiny surrounding Babar, who is already facing intense attention following Pakistan's disastrous Test campaign in England.

Babar Azam's Appearance Sparks Social Media Reactions

Footage showed Babar stepping off the team coach before entering the venue, with media and photographers gathered outside. Several users reacted to his appearance, making sarcastic comments about his hairstyle and suggesting that he had gone for a fresh look ahead of the meeting.

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Babar Azam went to meet King Charles of England after applying ₹𝟭𝟱 𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗱𝘆𝗲 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZVntDWm1PB — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) September 2, 2026

Some social media reactions also focused on the Pakistan team's relatively casual attire. The discussion quickly shifted from the meeting itself to Babar's appearance, with the hair-dye jokes gaining traction online.

The claims about the alleged ₹15 hair dye are social media jokes and should not be presented as a fact.

Babar Azam Faces Trolling





Babar Azam Dealing With Fever Ahead Of Final Test

The social media attention comes at a difficult time for Babar and Pakistan. The captain is reportedly suffering from fever ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, beginning on September 9. Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema said Babar is expected to recover in time for the match.

Babar returned as Pakistan's Test captain last month after replacing Shan Masood. He missed the first Test through injury and scored 14 runs across two innings in Pakistan's 194-run defeat to England at Lord's. England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Pakistan's Test Setup Undergoes Major Shake-Up

The fever report comes amid a major overhaul of Pakistan's Test setup. The PCB has released seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha, ahead of the final Test. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have also been relieved of their duties, with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke taking over.

Pakistan lost the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before suffering a 194-run defeat at Lord's. The Edgbaston Test now represents Pakistan's final opportunity to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.

For Babar, the focus remains firmly on his fitness and leadership as Pakistan attempt to regroup after a turbulent period on the England tour.