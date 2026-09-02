IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rizwan Smiles 'Shamelessly' As Pakistan Team Leaves After Controversial Call

WATCH: Rizwan Smiles 'Shamelessly' As Pakistan Team Leaves After Controversial Call

Mohammad Rizwan has faced social media backlash after a viral video showed him smiling while leaving the stadium during Pakistan's England Test series.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammad Rizwan's viral smiling video sparked fan criticism.
  • Fans questioned his demeanor after Pakistan's heavy Test defeats.
  • PCB sent Rizwan home during a major squad overhaul.

Mohammad Rizwan has come under fire on social media after a video showing the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter smiling while leaving the stadium in England went viral. The footage has drawn criticism from Pakistan fans, with some questioning his reaction amid the team's difficult Test series and subsequent squad overhaul.

In the video, Rizwan can be seen walking towards the Pakistan team bus as fans gather around the players. He appears relaxed, smiling and waving before boarding the bus.

Rizwan's Smile Sparks Fan Backlash

The footage quickly attracted attention online, with some Pakistan supporters describing Rizwan's reaction as "shameless".

The criticism comes after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the opening two Tests against England. The team lost the first Test by an innings before going down by 194 runs at Lord's, leaving England with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

WATCH VIDEO

Rizwan's demeanour in the video has prompted debate over whether senior Pakistan players should have shown greater concern following the team's poor performances.

One social media post sharing the footage asked: "Look at Rizwan— Is there any remorse on his face?"

However, a player's expression away from the field does not necessarily reflect how they feel about a team's performance. The backlash has largely been driven by the timing of the footage, given the wider turmoil surrounding Pakistan cricket.

WATCH VIDEO

Rizwan Sent Home After Lord's Defeat

The controversy comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made sweeping changes to the Test squad following the defeat at Lord's.

Rizwan was among seven players sent home from the England tour ahead of the third and final Test. The decision formed part of a major overhaul by the PCB, which also made changes to the coaching staff.

The wicketkeeper-batter will therefore not feature in Pakistan's final Test against England, which is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.

With Pakistan already trailing 2-0, the team will now look to avoid a series whitewash without several experienced players, including Rizwan.

The viral video has added another layer to the criticism surrounding the Pakistan team, with fans continuing to question the performances and conduct of senior players during a turbulent period for the side.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mohammad Rizwan facing criticism from fans?

Mohammad Rizwan is being criticized for smiling in a viral video after Pakistan's heavy Test defeats against England. Fans found his reaction

What was the result of Pakistan's Test series against England?

Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests against England, losing by an innings and then by 194 runs. This left England with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

What happened to Mohammad Rizwan after the Lord's defeat?

Following the Lord's defeat, Mohammad Rizwan was sent home from the England tour by the PCB. This was part of a major squad overhaul, meaning he will not play in the third Test against England.

Will Mohammad Rizwan play in the final Test against England?

No, Mohammad Rizwan will not play in the final Test against England. He was among seven players sent home from the tour as part of a squad overhaul by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Sep 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan Vs England PCB Pakistan Cricket England Test Series Pakistan Test Team Rizwan Viral Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Rizwan Smiles 'Shamelessly' As Pakistan Team Leaves After Controversial Call
WATCH: Rizwan Smiles 'Shamelessly' As Pakistan Team Leaves After Controversial Call
Cricket
England Legend Becomes Most Expensive Player In BBL History, Breaks Babar Azam’s Record
England Legend Becomes Most Expensive Player In BBL History, Breaks Babar Azam’s Record
Cricket
BCCI Announces India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is: Bumrah, Sooryavanshi In; Hardik Out
BCCI Announces India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is: Bumrah, Sooryavanshi In; Hardik Out
Cricket
Imam-ul-Haq Quietly Returns To Pakistan As PCB Cracks Whip
Imam-ul-Haq Quietly Returns To Pakistan As PCB Cracks Whip
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Murder: Young Man Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Nawada
Ganga Expressway: Massive Cave-In Reported in Unnao After Heavy Rain
Nepal Flood Disaster: Death Toll Reaches 1,050 on Eighth Day
Bihar Flood: Ganga Erosion Sweeps Old Chaiti Durga Temple Into River
Ram Mandir CEO: First CEO Could Be Announced at Trust Meeting Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget