WATCH: Rizwan Smiles 'Shamelessly' As Pakistan Team Leaves After Controversial Call

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Rizwan's viral smiling video sparked fan criticism.

Fans questioned his demeanor after Pakistan's heavy Test defeats.

PCB sent Rizwan home during a major squad overhaul.

Mohammad Rizwan has come under fire on social media after a video showing the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter smiling while leaving the stadium in England went viral. The footage has drawn criticism from Pakistan fans, with some questioning his reaction amid the team's difficult Test series and subsequent squad overhaul.

In the video, Rizwan can be seen walking towards the Pakistan team bus as fans gather around the players. He appears relaxed, smiling and waving before boarding the bus.

Rizwan's Smile Sparks Fan Backlash

The footage quickly attracted attention online, with some Pakistan supporters describing Rizwan's reaction as "shameless".

The criticism comes after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the opening two Tests against England. The team lost the first Test by an innings before going down by 194 runs at Lord's, leaving England with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

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رضوان کو دیکھو

ہے کوئی اس کے چہرے پر ندامت ؟ https://t.co/QoAtutXbVR pic.twitter.com/rJ4AfNfkcE — uzzi (@uzzi0011) August 31, 2026

Rizwan's demeanour in the video has prompted debate over whether senior Pakistan players should have shown greater concern following the team's poor performances.

One social media post sharing the footage asked: "Look at Rizwan— Is there any remorse on his face?"

However, a player's expression away from the field does not necessarily reflect how they feel about a team's performance. The backlash has largely been driven by the timing of the footage, given the wider turmoil surrounding Pakistan cricket.

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انجری اتنی سیریس تھی کہ میچ کے بعد شائقین سے بچنے کے لئے منہ چھپاتے ہوئے جلدی جلدی چل کے بس میں چڑ گیا۔ https://t.co/j6xWSUfegn pic.twitter.com/3fcHTgWRHf — uzzi (@uzzi0011) August 31, 2026

Rizwan Sent Home After Lord's Defeat

The controversy comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made sweeping changes to the Test squad following the defeat at Lord's.

Rizwan was among seven players sent home from the England tour ahead of the third and final Test. The decision formed part of a major overhaul by the PCB, which also made changes to the coaching staff.

The wicketkeeper-batter will therefore not feature in Pakistan's final Test against England, which is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.

With Pakistan already trailing 2-0, the team will now look to avoid a series whitewash without several experienced players, including Rizwan.

The viral video has added another layer to the criticism surrounding the Pakistan team, with fans continuing to question the performances and conduct of senior players during a turbulent period for the side.