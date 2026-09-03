Pakistan Team Gifts Unique Present To King Charles, Photo Goes Viral

The Pakistan cricket team had a special gift for King Charles III during their visit to London on Wednesday. Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam presented the monarch with a cricket bat carrying the signatures of all the players in the squad. Moments from the meeting, including a video of the presentation, have since gone viral on social media.

Babar, his Pakistan teammates and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Clarence House for the meeting. The interaction came amid a difficult period for the Pakistan side, which was trailing 0-2 in the Test series against England. The visit also followed PCB's decision to send seven players and two coaches back home ahead of September 9.

During the meeting, Babar Azam handed King Charles the signed bat on behalf of the Pakistan squad. Charles asked whether the bat had been made in Pakistan, prompting a light-hearted exchange between the two. The King also spoke with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, with the two shaking hands before engaging in a detailed conversation.

A MEMORABLE MEETING IN LONDON.🌟



- Babar Azam presented King Charles with a special cricket bat signed by the Pakistan squad. ❤️



A beautiful gesture showcasing Pakistan’s cricketing spirit and pride on the global stage. ✨#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/ztxOs6l9Wr — Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) September 2, 2026

King Charles welcomed Pakistan’s cricket team to Clarence House, where the players presented him with a signed bat. 🇵🇰🏏 #PakVsEng #Pakistan #KingCharlesIII pic.twitter.com/gvsqOqBiL0 — Rana Abdullah Hammad (@RanaAbdullahHam) September 3, 2026

Pakistan's Struggles Continue

Pakistan's England tour has been a disappointing one so far, with the team already losing the three-match Test series after defeats in the opening two matches. Following those poor results, the PCB made major changes to the squad, sending seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Agha, back to Pakistan.

In response, seven replacements, including Saim Ayub, were brought into the England squad. A notable aspect of the changes was that seven of the incoming players were yet to make their international debuts.

Pakistan's batting struggles have been particularly concerning. Across the four innings played in the series so far, their highest total has been only 194. Failing to cross the 200-run mark in any innings has highlighted the team's problems with the bat.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have also returned to Pakistan, while Mike Hussey and Ashley Noffke have taken charge of the coaching responsibilities ahead of the third Test.

The third and final Test of the series is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.