Pakistan T20 World Cup Drama: PCB Denies Approaching ICC Over India Boycott

HomeSportsCricketPakistan T20 World Cup Drama: PCB Denies Approaching ICC Over India Boycott

Pakistan Cricket Board has denied approaching the ICC for discussing their IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match boycott with a social media statement.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have claimed in a social media statement that they have not contacted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss their boycott of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

"As usual, sections of the Indian media are busy circulating fiction. A little patience and time will clearly show who actually went knocking and who didn't."

This claim has surfaced after reports suggested the ICC had sought an explanation from Pakistan over its decision to boycott the fixture in Colombo, scheduled for February 15, 2026.

While the match hasn't been called off officially, the Pakistani government has instructed its national team to not take the field against India on the said date.

PCB's IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Explained

Back in January, Bangladesh refused to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as their player, Mustafizur Rahman, had been removed from the IPL.

They demanded all their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka instead.

Discussions to resolve the matter followed, but Bangladesh’s refusal eventually resulted in the side being replaced by Scotland.

PCB objected, and even threatened to pull out of the tournament altogether. In response, the ICC is reported to have cautioned Pakistan about possible sanctions and serious repercussions if it followed through with a boycott.

Subsequently, the Pakistan government gave its approval for the national team to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, albeit with a key caveat, which was that their national team would not face India.

Both teams have been drawn in the same group, and Pakistan’s stance on not playing any matches in India had been accepted well before the tournament got underway. This categorical boycott has now extended the drama.

Notably, the T20 World Cup has begun, with India and Pakistan, both, having won their respective opening fixtures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) contacted the ICC about boycotting the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

No, the PCB has stated they have not contacted the ICC regarding a boycott. They claim Indian media is circulating fictional reports.

Why did reports suggest the ICC sought an explanation from Pakistan?

Reports suggested the ICC sought an explanation due to Pakistan's government instructing the national team not to play against India in a scheduled fixture.

Has the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match been officially called off?

No, the match has not been officially called off. However, the Pakistani government has instructed its team not to participate.

What was Pakistan's stance on playing matches in India prior to the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan's government had previously accepted their national team would not face India in any matches held in India.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup PCB ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
