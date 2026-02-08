Pakistan T20 World Cup Drama: PCB Denies Approaching ICC Over India Boycott

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have claimed in a social media statement that they have not contacted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss their boycott of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

"As usual, sections of the Indian media are busy circulating fiction. A little patience and time will clearly show who actually went knocking and who didn't."

This claim has surfaced after reports suggested the ICC had sought an explanation from Pakistan over its decision to boycott the fixture in Colombo, scheduled for February 15, 2026.

While the match hasn't been called off officially, the Pakistani government has instructed its national team to not take the field against India on the said date.

PCB's IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Explained

Back in January, Bangladesh refused to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as their player, Mustafizur Rahman, had been removed from the IPL.

They demanded all their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka instead.

Discussions to resolve the matter followed, but Bangladesh’s refusal eventually resulted in the side being replaced by Scotland.

PCB objected, and even threatened to pull out of the tournament altogether. In response, the ICC is reported to have cautioned Pakistan about possible sanctions and serious repercussions if it followed through with a boycott.

Subsequently, the Pakistan government gave its approval for the national team to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, albeit with a key caveat, which was that their national team would not face India.

Both teams have been drawn in the same group, and Pakistan’s stance on not playing any matches in India had been accepted well before the tournament got underway. This categorical boycott has now extended the drama.

Notably, the T20 World Cup has begun, with India and Pakistan, both, having won their respective opening fixtures.