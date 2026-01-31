Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan's T20 WC 2026 Hopes Suffer Big Blow As Babar Azam Issue Emerges

Pakistan's T20 WC 2026 Hopes Suffer Big Blow As Babar Azam Issue Emerges

Despite his lack of form, Babar Azam has been named in Pakistan's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 06:42 PM (IST)

The saying "shooting yourself in the foot" appears to sum up Pakistan's current situation perfectly. There is growing concern that selecting Babar Azam for 2026 T20 World Cup could turn out to be a costly decision for Men in Green.

The star batter once again struggled in the ongoing T20 series against Australia, managing just 2 runs in the second T20I played in Lahore.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first in the second T20I. Captain Salman Agha led from the front with a breathtaking knock of 76 off 40 balls, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

In contrast, Babar Azam's stay at the crease was brief, as he was dismissed for 2 runs from 5 deliveries. In the 1st T20I against Australia on January 29, Babar played a steady but relatively quiet knock (24 runs off 20 balls).

Selection Raises Serious Questions

Despite his lack of form, Babar Azam has been named in Pakistan's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

He scored 24 runs off 20 balls in the opening T20 against Australia, once again drawing criticism for his slow scoring rate. Continued struggles with form and strike rate could severely impact Pakistan's chances at the global event.

Babar's recent performances in franchise cricket have also raised alarms. During BBL 2025-26 season, he accumulated 202 runs in 11 matches, averaging 22.44 with a strike rate of just 103. These numbers attracted heavy criticism, yet he still found a place in the World Cup squad.

Salman and Usman Steady Innings

Pakistan eventually posted a competitive total of 198 runs in their 20 overs. After Salman Agha’s explosive innings, Usman Khan played a crucial supporting role, scoring 53 off 36 balls to prevent a collapse. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a useful 28-run contribution.

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Schedule

Feb 7, 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands - Group A - Colombo (SSC)

Feb 10, 2026: Pakistan vs USA - Group A - Colombo (SSC)

Feb 15, 2026: India vs Pakistan - Group A - Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium)

Feb 18, 2026: Pakistan vs Namibia - Group A - Colombo (SSC)

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 31 Jan 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Babar Azam Pakistan IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister
World
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
Business
Gold, Silver Prices Swing: Why Precious Metals See Volatility | Details Inside
Gold, Silver Prices Swing: Why Precious Metals See Volatility | Details Inside
News
'Mamata Will Face Big Blow': Amit Shah’s Rally Warning Ahead Of Bengal Elections
'Mamata Will Face Big Blow': Amit Shah’s Rally Warning Ahead Of Bengal Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget