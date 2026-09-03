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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Star Could Face Two-Year Ban Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test

Pakistan Star Could Face Two-Year Ban Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now preparing to form a high-level committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Imam's injury.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq could be facing a suspension of up to two years if the allegations surrounding his injury during the second Test against England are proven, according to a report.

Imam suffered an apparent left calf injury while fielding on the opening day at Lord’s, after which he was ruled out of batting for the remainder of the match. However, doubts over the severity of the injury emerged after television footage showed him taking part in throwdowns ahead of Day 4.

Despite Pakistan being a batter short, Imam did not come out to bat in either innings as England secured a 194-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

According to Geo News, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now preparing to form a high-level committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Imam's injury. The probe could determine whether further disciplinary action is warranted, with reports suggesting that the opener could face a ban of up to two years if wrongdoing is established.

"Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq could potentially face a ban of up to two years over controversy surrounding his injury during the second Test against England at Lord's, sources said on Wednesday," the report said.

Imam-ul-Haq, who has previously faced allegations of exaggerating or faking injuries, could reportedly be handed a suspension of up to two years over the latest controversy.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also reportedly raised questions over Mohammad Rizwan’s disciplinary record and could consider taking action against the wicketkeeper in the future. Rizwan may be called in for questioning as part of the developments, while his return to the Pakistan squad appears unlikely in the immediate future.

Pakistan have also made significant changes to their squad following consecutive heavy defeats against England. Seven players, including Rizwan, Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman and Khurram Shahzad, have been left out. The team has brought in five uncapped players and also parted company with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed ahead of the final Test. White-ball coach Mike Hesson has taken charge of the side for the match.

England have already secured an unassailable 2-0 advantage in the three-Test series. The hosts will now look to complete a clean sweep when the teams meet in Birmingham for the final Test.

Published at : 03 Sep 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Imam Ul Haq Pakistan Cricket Pakistan
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