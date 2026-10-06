Babar, Shaheen Dropped From Pakistan T20Is, Farhan Named Captain; Check Full ODI, T20I Squads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sahibzada Farhan named Pakistan's new T20I captain.

Salman Ali Agha removed; Babar Azam dropped from T20I squad.

Shaheen Afridi out of T20I; retains ODI captaincy.

Pakistan faces Sri Lanka, tri-series ODIs this October.

Pakistan T20I, ODI Squad Announcement: Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed Pakistan’s new T20I captain as the Pakistan Cricket Board announced its squads for the upcoming white-ball assignments. Salman Ali Agha has been removed from the leadership role and omitted from the T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

The leadership change comes after Pakistan’s recent struggles in the shortest format. Farhan, who captained Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games, will now take charge of the national T20I side.

Sahibzada Farhan Takes Over T20I Captaincy

Farhan led Pakistan during their run to the Asian Games final, where they eventually finished with a silver medal after losing to India in the gold-medal match. He will now begin his tenure as Pakistan’s T20I captain against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Salman Ali Agha has been left out of the T20I squad altogether, despite previously leading the side. His removal follows Pakistan’s underwhelming performances in recent major tournaments.

The selectors have also made significant changes to the T20I group. Former captain Babar Azam, pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and fast bowler Haris Rauf have all been omitted from the T20I squad.

However, the trio remain part of Pakistan’s plans in the 50-over format. Babar, Shaheen and Haris have been included in the ODI squad for the upcoming tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. Shaheen will also continue as Pakistan’s ODI captain.

Major Changes To Pakistan’s T20I squad

Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan has also been left out of the T20I squad after a disappointing outing behind the stumps during the Asian Games final against India.

There is also a maiden white-ball call-up for Razaullah, who recently made headlines during Pakistan’s third Test against England. The batter struck nine sixes in that match and has now earned selection across both white-ball squads.

Pakistan will begin their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9. The remaining matches will be played at the same venue on October 11 and 13.

The T20I series will be followed by a seven-match ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. Rawalpindi will host the first three matches before the tournament shifts to Lahore for the remaining league fixtures and the final.

Pakistan Squad For T20Is And ODIS

Pakistan's T20I Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.