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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Skipper Sahibzada Farhan Surpasses Abhishek Sharma In Major T20I Record

Pakistan Skipper Sahibzada Farhan Surpasses Abhishek Sharma In Major T20I Record

Farhan continued his impressive run by registering his third successive half-century, scoring 76 off 47 deliveries in the final match.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 12:33 PM (IST)

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan scripted history in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, finishing as the highest run-scorer in a bilateral three-match men's T20I series between two Full Member nations. Farhan amassed 238 runs across the series, overtaking India's Abhishek Sharma, who had scored 229 runs against Afghanistan earlier this year.

The milestone came despite Pakistan suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the third and final T20I in Rawalpindi, as per the ICC website.

Farhan continued his impressive run by registering his third successive half-century, scoring 76 off 47 deliveries in the final match. His overall tally of 238 runs took him past Abhishek to the top of the record list.

New Zealand's Colin Munro sits third with 223 runs against West Indies in the 2023-24 series. Australia's David Warner follows with 217 runs against Sri Lanka in 2019, while Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai completes the top five with 204 runs against Ireland in 2019.

Kusal Mendis Powers Sri Lanka To Victory

Chasing Pakistan's target of 169, Sri Lanka reached the finish line with 17 balls to spare at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Kusal Mendis played a decisive role in the successful chase, smashing 87 runs off just 47 balls. His explosive innings earned him the Player of the Match award.

Although Pakistan lost the series finale, the result did not change the overall outcome of the contest. The hosts had already established an unassailable lead by winning the first two matches. Pakistan secured a four-wicket victory in the opening T20I on October 9 before registering an emphatic 82-run win on October 11. Sri Lanka bounced back with an eight-wicket triumph in the final game on October 13.

Sahibzada Farhan On His Impressive Form

Speaking after the match, Farhan explained that Pakistan had approached the final T20I with the same mindset they had carried into the first two games. He also stressed the importance of maintaining consistency and capitalising on periods of good form.

"We had the same plan today as we did in the first two matches, when we put up excellent totals. But it's cricket, and anything can happen. The focus is on staying consistent. When I perform well, I become even more determined to do well in the next match. You cannot always remain in form, so I want to make the most of the opportunities," Farhan said, according to the ICC website.

Kusal Mendis Credits Sri Lanka's All-Round Performance

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis highlighted the team's improved bowling and fielding efforts, while also praising the contributions of Kamindu Mendis and himself with the bat.

Mendis noted that Sri Lanka controlled the middle phase with the ball and backed it up with a strong batting display. He also credited Kamindu for playing positively after the Powerplay, adding that both batters stuck to their natural approach during the chase.

The comprehensive victory gave Sri Lanka a positive finish to the series, even though Pakistan had already sealed the three-match contest with their wins in the opening two games.

Published at : 14 Oct 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Pakistan Cricket Sahibzada Farhan
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