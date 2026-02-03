Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan's Selective Boycott: Women & Youth Team Still Playing Against India?

Pakistan's Selective Boycott: Women & Youth Team Still Playing Against India?

Is it a boycott or a business decision? While the senior men skip India in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s youth and women's teams are staying on the pitch, exposing a complex double standard.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup approaches, the cricketing world is witnessing a peculiar game of "selective participation" from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While the senior men’s team has been ordered by the government to boycott their $500 million match against India on February 15, the Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ team is preparing to face the same rival on the same day in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars in Bangkok. 

This isn’t the only crack in the boycott's facade. Just 48 hours ago, the Pakistan Under-19 team took the field against India in a do-or-die World Cup Super Six match in Bulawayo. The contrast is stark: at the youth and women's levels, sport continues; at the senior men's level, it is a political weapon.

The $500 Million Logic

The decision to isolate the boycott to the senior men's team appears highly tactical. The India-Pakistan World Cup match is a global financial engine.

By withdrawing from this specific fixture, the PCB targets the ICC’s primary revenue stream without completely severing ties with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which governs the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

A total sporting freeze would likely lead to immediate suspension and a total loss of ICC revenue shares. By allowing the Women’s ‘A’ and U19 teams to play, the PCB maintains a "member-in-good-standing" status in smaller events while reserving its protest for the marquee stages.

Uncertainty in the Dressing Room

Despite the squad announcement for the Bangkok tournament, the atmosphere remains tense. ESPNcricinfo reports that the Women’s ‘A’ team has received no official instructions regarding their match against India ‘A’.

The Schedule: February 15 at 2:00 PM local time.

The Reality: Players are training for a match that their senior male counterparts have been forbidden from playing.

Pakistan's Calculated Political Strategy

The ICC is likely to take serious notice of this discrepancy, as the selective nature of the boycott exposes it as a purely political maneuver designed to hinder the World Cup's success in India.

By allowing youth and women's teams to play, the Pakistan government is attempting to avoid a total global ban while simultaneously targeting the tournament's most lucrative commercial asset, the senior Men's India-Pakistan match.

This calculated approach seeks to inflict maximum financial damage on the host nation and the ICC's primary revenue stream without completely severing ties with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Pakistan senior men's team boycotting the match against India?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ordered the senior men's team to boycott their World Cup match against India. This appears to be a tactical political move to target the ICC's primary revenue stream.

Are Pakistan's youth and women's teams also boycotting matches against India?

No, Pakistan's Women's 'A' team is scheduled to play India 'A' on the same day, and their Under-19 team recently played against India. This selective participation is notable.

What is the financial impact of this selective boycott?

By boycotting the lucrative India-Pakistan match, the PCB targets a major ICC revenue stream. Allowing other teams to play helps them maintain 'member-in-good-standing' status in smaller events.

Has the Pakistan Women's 'A' team received official instructions about their match against India 'A'?

Despite the squad announcement, the Pakistan Women's 'A' team has reportedly received no official instructions regarding their match against India 'A', creating uncertainty.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
U19 World Cup PCB ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan Women’s Cricket
Photo Gallery

