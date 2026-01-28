Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Risk Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Over IND-PAK Match Boycott Talks In T20 World Cup

Pakistan Risk Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Over IND-PAK Match Boycott Talks In T20 World Cup

Pakistan Risk Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Over IND-PAK Match Boycott Talks In T20 World Cup

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finds itself in a precarious financial and legal position as rumors of a potential boycott of their T20 World Cup clash against India intensify.

According to a report by RevSportz, if Pakistan follows through with a strike to protest the Bangladesh ousting, they could be slapped with a massive $38 million (approx. Rs 320 crore) lawsuit.

Cost of a No-Show

The staggering figure is not just a penalty; it represents the estimated loss of broadcast revenue, ticket sales, and commercial sponsorships tied specifically to the tournament's "crown jewel" IND-PAK Feb 15th fixture.

Under the Member Participation Agreement (MPA), all qualified nations are legally bound to fulfill their scheduled matches. A deliberate withdrawal would allow ICC and its global broadcasting partners to sue PCB for damages.

Broadcasting Backlash

India-Pakistan rivalry is the primary driver for T20 World Cup viewership. Broadcasters, who have paid billions for the rights cycle, could invoke "force majeure" or breach-of-contract clauses if IND vs PAK T20 WC match is canceled due to Pakistan Cricket Board's political protest.

This would not only result in the $38 million lawsuit but could also lead to a significant reduction in Pakistan's share of ICC revenue pool for years to come.

Potential Sanctions Beyond Money

Beyond the immediate financial hit, ICC is reportedly discussing "severe sporting sanctions" on Pakistan if they boycott World Cup, which could include:

Points Forfeiture: Automatic loss of points for the match, making semi-final qualification nearly impossible.

Suspension of Membership: A potential ban from future ICC events, similar to the sanctions previously faced by other boards for government interference.

Hosting Rights: Any remaining hopes of Pakistan hosting future Champions Trophy or ICC events would likely be permanently terminated.

PCB's Dilemma

Pakistan  Cricket Board (PCB) has used the boycott threat as a diplomatic tool to show solidarity with Bangladesh, the reality of a $38 million liability - nearly double the board's annual operating budget - puts them under immense pressure to prioritize the game over the protest.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
PCB ICC Pakistan IND Vs PAK Mohsin Naqvi T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan IND PAK Match Boycott
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, Dies In Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, Dies In Plane Crash
India
First Visuals From Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Site Surface, Show Thick Smoke
First Visuals From Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Site Surface, Show Thick Smoke
News
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget