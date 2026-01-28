Pakistan Risk Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Over IND-PAK Match Boycott Talks In T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finds itself in a precarious financial and legal position as rumors of a potential boycott of their T20 World Cup clash against India intensify.

According to a report by RevSportz, if Pakistan follows through with a strike to protest the Bangladesh ousting, they could be slapped with a massive $38 million (approx. Rs 320 crore) lawsuit.

Cost of a No-Show

The staggering figure is not just a penalty; it represents the estimated loss of broadcast revenue, ticket sales, and commercial sponsorships tied specifically to the tournament's "crown jewel" IND-PAK Feb 15th fixture.

Under the Member Participation Agreement (MPA), all qualified nations are legally bound to fulfill their scheduled matches. A deliberate withdrawal would allow ICC and its global broadcasting partners to sue PCB for damages.

Broadcasting Backlash

India-Pakistan rivalry is the primary driver for T20 World Cup viewership. Broadcasters, who have paid billions for the rights cycle, could invoke "force majeure" or breach-of-contract clauses if IND vs PAK T20 WC match is canceled due to Pakistan Cricket Board's political protest.

This would not only result in the $38 million lawsuit but could also lead to a significant reduction in Pakistan's share of ICC revenue pool for years to come.

Potential Sanctions Beyond Money

Beyond the immediate financial hit, ICC is reportedly discussing "severe sporting sanctions" on Pakistan if they boycott World Cup, which could include:

Points Forfeiture: Automatic loss of points for the match, making semi-final qualification nearly impossible.

Suspension of Membership: A potential ban from future ICC events, similar to the sanctions previously faced by other boards for government interference.

Hosting Rights: Any remaining hopes of Pakistan hosting future Champions Trophy or ICC events would likely be permanently terminated.

PCB's Dilemma

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has used the boycott threat as a diplomatic tool to show solidarity with Bangladesh, the reality of a $38 million liability - nearly double the board's annual operating budget - puts them under immense pressure to prioritize the game over the protest.