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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan Player Gets Hero’s Welcome Despite 3-0 Drubbing To England

WATCH: Pakistan Player Gets Hero’s Welcome Despite 3-0 Drubbing To England

Razaullah received a hero’s welcome in Islamabad after his stunning Test debut against England, where he took four wickets and smashed 81 off 63 balls.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Razaullah received a hero's welcome despite Pakistan's series defeat.
  • He made an impressive Test debut, taking four key wickets.
  • Razaullah also scored 81 off 63 balls, fastest debut half-century.

Razaullah may have returned to Pakistan after a disappointing 3-0 series defeat to England, but the young pacer received a reception reserved for a match-winning hero. The 21-year-old was greeted by a large group of people at Islamabad airport following his memorable Test debut at Edgbaston. Videos showing fans surrounding the youngster, cheering for him and celebrating his arrival have quickly spread across social media. Pakistan were unable to avoid a series whitewash, but Razaullah’s breakthrough performance in the final Test something to look forward to.

Razaullah Makes Immediate Impact On Test Debut

The right-arm fast bowler was handed his international debut in the third Test and needed only four deliveries to make an impression.

Razaullah dismissed England captain Joe Root with his fourth ball in Test cricket, setting the tone for an eye-catching first outing.

Read More: India Spinner Makes History! Sets New ICC T20I Ranking Record After Asia Cup Glory

He went on to collect four wickets during England’s first innings and quickly established himself as one of the standout performers of the contest.

However, it was with the bat that the youngster truly caught attention.

81 Off 63 Balls Turns Razaullah Into Sensation

Pakistan were in severe trouble in their second innings when Razaullah arrived at No. 9, with the visitors facing the possibility of an innings defeat.

Instead, he launched a remarkable counter-attack.

Razaullah blasted 81 from only 63 deliveries, combining four fours with nine sixes in an extraordinary display of fearless strokeplay.

He reached his half-century in just 43 balls, setting the record for the fastest Test debut fifty by a Pakistani batter. The inning also kept Pakistan alive in the contest at the time.

Razaullah joined Mohammad Abbas at the crease and the pair produced a crucial 121-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Abbas contributed 42, while Razaullah continued to attack England’s bowlers and help Pakistan recover from their precarious position. Their partnership ultimately lifted the visitors to a total that gave England a target of 130.

England eventually completed an 8-wicket victory, securing a 3-0 sweep and ending Pakistan’s hopes of salvaging the final Test.

Frequently Asked Questions

How was Razaullah received upon his return to Pakistan?

Despite a series defeat, Razaullah was greeted by a large group of supporters at Islamabad airport. Fans cheered and celebrated his arrival, which quickly spread on social media.

What was a key highlight of Razaullah's bowling performance on his Test debut?

On his Test debut, Razaullah dismissed England captain Joe Root with his fourth ball. He went on to take four wickets in England's first innings.

What notable batting achievement did Razaullah accomplish in his debut Test?

Razaullah scored 81 runs off just 63 balls, including four fours and nine sixes. He recorded the fastest Test debut fifty by a Pakistani batter, reaching it in 43 balls.

What significant partnership did Razaullah form during his debut innings?

Razaullah, batting at No. 9, formed a crucial 121-run stand for the ninth wicket with Mohammad Abbas. This helped Pakistan recover from a difficult position.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan PCB Babar Azam Razaullah
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