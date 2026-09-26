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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Pacer Sohail Khan Lashes Out At Ex-Coach Mickey Arthur, Calls Him 'Mentally Ill'

Pakistan Pacer Sohail Khan Lashes Out At Ex-Coach Mickey Arthur, Calls Him 'Mentally Ill'

Sohail Khan launched an explosive attack on former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, making strong claims about his coaching methods and team selection.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sohail Khan reignited dispute, alleging ex-coach Arthur's mental illness.
  • Khan claimed Arthur unfairly dropped him, questioned selection methods.
  • Khan criticized Arthur's coaching, calling his methods unjust.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan has reignited his long-running dispute with ex-Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, making a series of strong allegations about the South African during a recent YouTube appearance. Speaking on the Fawad Alam show, Sohail revisited his experience under Arthur and claimed the former coach treated him unfairly during his time with the Pakistan team. He further questioned Arthur’s coaching credentials and selections.

Sohail Khan Makes Serious Allegations Against Arthur

Sohail did not hold back while discussing his former coach, making a particularly strong claim about Arthur’s approach to coaching and management.

"Mickey Arthur is mentally ill. I’m saying this openly; he’s mad. He's 100% mentally ill, and you can ask the players except those who were getting his backing. He doesn't know coaching, yet Mushtaq Ahmed brought him into the Pakistan setup."

"He was used to pick the players not only based on their performances but also because of the power behind them."

The former pacer then turned to his own experience, alleging that Arthur repeatedly kept him out of Pakistan’s squads despite his performances.

‘He Did Such Injustice To Me’

Sohail claimed he was excluded from Pakistan’s Test, ODI and T20I teams even when he believed he was performing well for both the national side and in the PSL.

"He intentionally dropped me from Pakistan’s Test, ODI, and T20I teams despite the fact that I was delivering the brilliant performances for the team. So, I asked him, and he was like, ‘I want to give chances to young players."

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According to Sohail, Arthur’s explanation did not sit well with him, particularly because he felt the coach had previously used experience as a reason for selection decisions.

"Then I argued, saying when I was young, you used to say you have a 10-15 year-long career, so I’m giving chances to senior players, and now you are saying I want a young player. So, he did such injustice to me."

Sohail made his Pakistan debut against Zimbabwe in 2008 and went on to play nine Tests, 13 ODIs and five T20Is.

Mickey Arthur became Pakistan’s head coach in May 2016 after Waqar Younis stepped down.

During his 2016-2019 tenure, Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy and reached No.1 in the Test and T20I rankings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Sohail Khan make against Mickey Arthur?

Sohail Khan alleged that Mickey Arthur is 'mentally ill' and doesn't know coaching. He claimed Arthur selected players based on their backing rather than performance and intentionally dropped him from teams.

How did Sohail Khan claim Mickey Arthur treated him?

Sohail claimed Arthur intentionally dropped him from Pakistan's Test, ODI, and T20I squads despite his strong performances. He also stated Arthur gave contradictory reasons for selection, switching between favoring seniors and youngsters.

What were Mickey Arthur's achievements as Pakistan's head coach?

During his 2016-2019 tenure, Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy and achieved the No.1 ranking in both Test and T20I formats. The PCB ended his contract in August 2019 after a World Cup review.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Sep 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Mickey Arthur PCB Pakistan Cricket Controversy
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