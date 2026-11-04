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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Pacer Fetches Biggest Bid In Afghanistan Premier League Auction

Pakistan Pacer Fetches Biggest Bid In Afghanistan Premier League Auction

Amir's participation in APL draft also triggered speculation about a possible entry into the IPL 2027 auction. However, the former Pakistan pacer dismissed these reports through a social media post.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 09:55 AM (IST)

Mohammad Amir, former Pakistan fast bowler, has secured a lucrative deal in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft, joining the Kandahar Warriors for $100,000 (approximately ₹94.62 lakh). Amir entered the draft using his British citizenship and was included in the Platinum category, the highest bracket in the player selection process.

The Warriors made him their first pick, offering the maximum permitted amount for a Platinum-category player.

APL divides registered cricketers into five categories: Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Emerging. With Amir's arrival, Kandahar Warriors have added an experienced international fast bowler to their squad. Across his T20 career, the left-arm pacer has claimed 440 wickets in 338 matches.

Although the tournament's complete schedule is yet to be announced, organisers have confirmed that the competition will take place in the UAE. Amir's British citizenship also means he will not need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to participate in the tournament.

Five teams to compete in Afghanistan Premier League

The upcoming edition of the Afghanistan Premier League will feature five franchises:

- Kandahar Warriors
- Excel United Kabul
- Team Balkh
- Nangarhar Cosmic
- Team Paktia

Several prominent Afghanistan internationals are also expected to feature in the competition. Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are among the notable names associated with the tournament.

More than 30 Pakistani cricketers registered for the draft, which took place in Dubai. The list included established players such as Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim. However, their participation remains uncertain, with the

PCB reportedly unwilling to issue NOCs to Pakistani players for the tournament.

Will Mohammad Amir enter IPL 2027 auction?

Amir's participation in the APL draft also triggered speculation about a possible entry into the IPL 2027 auction. However, the former Pakistan pacer dismissed these reports through a social media post, putting an end to the rumours.

No Pakistan-born player has represented an IPL franchise since the inaugural season in 2008, although there have been exceptions involving players who acquired foreign citizenship. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood, for instance, featured in the IPL in 2012, 2013 and 2015 while holding British citizenship.

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Amir Afghanistan Premier League Pakistan Cricket
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