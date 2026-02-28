Pakistan Needs To Stop Sri Lanka At This Score To Qualify For Semis

Pakistan achieved their highest score of the tournament, a formidable 212/8, against Sri Lanka. This total was built on a record-breaking opening partnership.
A historic opening partnership and a record-shattering century have propelled Pakistan to a formidable 212/8 in their high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 encounter against Sri Lanka. Despite the massive total, the "Men in Green" face a rigid mathematical challenge to keep their tournament alive. To leapfrog New Zealand and secure a semi-final spot, Pakistan must now restrict the co-hosts to 147 runs or fewer.
Record-Breaking Opening Stand
The foundation of the innings was a relentless assault by Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, who dismantled the Sri Lankan attack with a world-record opening partnership.
The Record: The duo put on 176 runs for the first wicket, eclipsing the previous tournament record of 175 set just weeks ago by New Zealand’s Tim Seifert and Finn Allen.
Fakhar’s Fire: The left-handed Fakhar Zaman provided the initial impetus, smashing a blistering 84 off just 42 balls, featuring nine boundaries and four maximums.
Farhan Enters the History Books
Sahibzada Farhan continued his extraordinary run of form, reaching his second century of the campaign in the final over of the innings.
Dual Centurion: Farhan is now the first player in history to score more than one century in a single T20 World Cup edition.
Elite Company: He joins Chris Gayle as only the second player to ever score two centuries in the overall history of the T20 World Cup.
The Final Tally: His 100-run knock came off 60 deliveries, studded with nine fours and five sixes, before he fell to Dilshan Madushanka.
The Mathematical Wall: Qualification Equation
While Pakistan’s total of 212 is their highest of the tournament, the Net Run Rate (NRR) gap remains the primary obstacle.
|Condition
|Requirement
|Current Points
|1 Point (NRR -0.461)
|New Zealand NRR
|+1.390 (3 Points)
|The Magic Number
|Win by 65+ runs
|The Target Score
|Restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less
For Sri Lanka, who are already eliminated, Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Dasun Shanaka claimed two during the late-innings collapse that saw Pakistan slip from 176/0 to 212/8.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Pakistan's highest score in this T20 World Cup?
What record did the opening partnership between Farhan and Zaman break?
Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman set a new world record for the highest opening partnership in a T20 World Cup, scoring 176 runs. This surpassed the previous record of 175.
What milestone did Sahibzada Farhan achieve in the match?
Sahibzada Farhan became the first player in history to score more than one century in a single T20 World Cup edition. He also joined Chris Gayle as the second player with two T20 World Cup centuries.
What does Pakistan need to do to qualify for the semi-finals?
To qualify, Pakistan must restrict Sri Lanka to 147 runs or fewer. This is crucial for improving their Net Run Rate and potentially leapfrogging New Zealand.