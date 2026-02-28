Pakistan Needs To Stop Sri Lanka At This Score To Qualify For Semis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A historic opening partnership and a record-shattering century have propelled Pakistan to a formidable 212/8 in their high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 encounter against Sri Lanka. Despite the massive total, the "Men in Green" face a rigid mathematical challenge to keep their tournament alive. To leapfrog New Zealand and secure a semi-final spot, Pakistan must now restrict the co-hosts to 147 runs or fewer.

Record-Breaking Opening Stand

The foundation of the innings was a relentless assault by Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, who dismantled the Sri Lankan attack with a world-record opening partnership.

The Record: The duo put on 176 runs for the first wicket, eclipsing the previous tournament record of 175 set just weeks ago by New Zealand’s Tim Seifert and Finn Allen.

Fakhar’s Fire: The left-handed Fakhar Zaman provided the initial impetus, smashing a blistering 84 off just 42 balls, featuring nine boundaries and four maximums.

Farhan Enters the History Books

Sahibzada Farhan continued his extraordinary run of form, reaching his second century of the campaign in the final over of the innings.

Dual Centurion: Farhan is now the first player in history to score more than one century in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Elite Company: He joins Chris Gayle as only the second player to ever score two centuries in the overall history of the T20 World Cup.

The Final Tally: His 100-run knock came off 60 deliveries, studded with nine fours and five sixes, before he fell to Dilshan Madushanka.

The Mathematical Wall: Qualification Equation

While Pakistan’s total of 212 is their highest of the tournament, the Net Run Rate (NRR) gap remains the primary obstacle.

Condition Requirement Current Points 1 Point (NRR -0.461) New Zealand NRR +1.390 (3 Points) The Magic Number Win by 65+ runs The Target Score Restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less

For Sri Lanka, who are already eliminated, Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Dasun Shanaka claimed two during the late-innings collapse that saw Pakistan slip from 176/0 to 212/8.