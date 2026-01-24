Pakistan Warns Of T20 World Cup 2026 Exit After Bangladesh's Withdrawal

The fallout from Bangladesh's removal from T20 World Cup 2026 has taken a diplomatic turn, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinting that Pakistan may skip the marquee event in solidarity.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, January 24, Naqvi lashed out at ICC for what he termed a clear display of "double standards." His comments come after ICC officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland following the former's refusal to play matches in India due to security concerns.

“We are waiting for the prime minister to return. Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. I said the same in the board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC). You cannot have double standards, where one country can make whatever decision whenever and do the total opposite for another country. That is why we have taken the stand that Bangladesh is being treated unfairly and should be allowed to play the World Cup in any case.

"They (Bangladesh) are a major stakeholder, and this injustice should not be done. The thing is that Bangladesh is the same member as Pakistan. And our stance is that if you have done this favour with Pakistan and India, then you should do the same with Bangladesh. The main reason for this is that one country cannot dictate to another. And if this dictation is attempted, then Pakistan definitely has its own stance,” Naqvi said.

Scotland will take Bangladesh's place in Group C

ICC officially confirmed on Saturday that Scotland will take Bangladesh’s place in Group C, after the latter declined to play its matches in India despite multiple efforts by the global body to resolve the situation.

Pakistan has previously shown support for Bangladesh on the matter. This included writing to the ICC to back Bangladesh’s stance and even proposing to host Bangladesh’s fixtures in Pakistan as an alternative arrangement.