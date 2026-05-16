Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi Invited To ICC Event Alongside IPL 2026 Final In Ahmedabad

A fascinating diplomatic and administrative subplot has emerged ahead of the IPL 2026 grand finale, as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly been invited to Ahmedabad for an upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting and the tournament's final match.

ICC's quarterly meetings, originally scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, earlier this spring, were relocated to India due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The Chief Executives' Committee will first meet virtually on May 21. Following this, the high-profile, in-person ICC Board meeting is scheduled for May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad.

The final day of the conference (May 31) directly coincides with IPL 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Reports from Pakistani sports networks, including Geo News, indicate that BCCI and ICC have formally invited Naqvi to attend the marquee match alongside the summit.

Will He Travel? A Delicate Diplomatic Puzzle

Despite the invitation, Naqvi’s actual physical presence in Ahmedabad remains highly uncertain due to steep political and administrative hurdles.

Because cross-border travel between India and Pakistan carries immense political weight, the decision is out of the PCB's hands. Naqvi, who uniquely serves a dual role as both the PCB Chief and Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister, has reportedly forwarded the invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Pakistani government is expected to take a final call next week on whether to grant official diplomatic clearance.

If Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denies travel clearance, or if the political optics are deemed too risky, Naqvi will likely opt for the safer alternative. He would skip the IPL final entirely and represent Pakistan at the vital ICC Board deliberations virtually from Lahore.

Asia Cup Trophy Dispute

Administrative relations between BCCI and Naqvi have been distinctly cold since last year. Tensions peaked during a bizarre standoff at the conclusion of the Asia Cup in Dubai. Following a disagreement, the victorious Indian team reportedly refused to collect the winner's silverware directly from Naqvi, who also acts as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President.

In response, Naqvi allegedly kept the physical trophy and medals locked away in his Dubai office, telling the BCCI they would need to collect it in person - an impasse that has since been escalated to ICC for resolution.