Pakistan Cricketer’s Contract Terminated Over Failed Drug Test

The Pakistan cricket community has been shaken by news that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has had his English county contract terminated following a positive test for recreational drug use.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today," a PCB spokesperson was quoted in an ESPNcricnfo report report.

Mohammad Nawaz Fails Drug Test

Pakistan’s seasoned spinner Mohammad Nawaz has faced immediate professional consequences after testing positive for a recreational substance. The positive sample was reportedly collected during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup held earlier this year in Sri Lanka and India.

Key Details of Controversy

Contract Terminated: Nawaz had recently secured a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play for Surrey in England’s upcoming T20 Blast (May 26 - July 18). However, following the test results, Surrey has officially canceled the agreement.

PCB Investigation: The International Cricket Council (ICC) formally notified the PCB of the violation. A spokesperson for the board confirmed that "due process" has been initiated and that their findings would be shared with the ICC immediately.

T20 World Cup Context: Nawaz was a regular in the Pakistan squad during the recent World Cup, featuring in all seven matches. However, his on-field performance was modest, managing only 15 runs and 7 wickets as Pakistan exited during the Super Eight stage.

Current Status

Despite the looming investigation and the loss of his overseas contract, Nawaz has continued to represent Multan Sultans in the ongoing PSL 2026. He featured in their match against the Hyderabad Kingsmen on Wednesday, April 22, but his future in international cricket now hangs in the balance.

If found guilty of violating anti-doping or recreational drug policies, the 32-year-old - who is Pakistan’s fourth-highest T20I wicket-taker - could face a significant suspension. Neither Nawaz nor Surrey has issued a public statement regarding the specific nature of the substance involved.