Pakistan Cricketer’s Contract Terminated Over Failed Drug Test

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HomeSportsCricketPakistan Cricketer’s County Contract Terminated Over Failed Drug Test

Pakistan Cricketer’s County Contract Terminated Over Failed Drug Test

Mohammad Nawaz has faced swift professional repercussions after returning a positive test for a recreational substance.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 09:14 AM (IST)

The Pakistan cricket community has been shaken by news that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has had his English county contract terminated following a positive test for recreational drug use.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today," a PCB spokesperson was quoted in an ESPNcricnfo report report.

Mohammad Nawaz Fails Drug Test

Pakistan’s seasoned spinner Mohammad Nawaz has faced immediate professional consequences after testing positive for a recreational substance. The positive sample was reportedly collected during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup held earlier this year in Sri Lanka and India.

Key Details of Controversy

Contract Terminated: Nawaz had recently secured a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play for Surrey in England’s upcoming T20 Blast (May 26 - July 18). However, following the test results, Surrey has officially canceled the agreement.

PCB Investigation: The International Cricket Council (ICC) formally notified the PCB of the violation. A spokesperson for the board confirmed that "due process" has been initiated and that their findings would be shared with the ICC immediately.

T20 World Cup Context: Nawaz was a regular in the Pakistan squad during the recent World Cup, featuring in all seven matches. However, his on-field performance was modest, managing only 15 runs and 7 wickets as Pakistan exited during the Super Eight stage.

Current Status

Despite the looming investigation and the loss of his overseas contract, Nawaz has continued to represent Multan Sultans in the ongoing PSL 2026. He featured in their match against the Hyderabad Kingsmen on Wednesday, April 22, but his future in international cricket now hangs in the balance.

If found guilty of violating anti-doping or recreational drug policies, the 32-year-old - who is Pakistan’s fourth-highest T20I wicket-taker - could face a significant suspension. Neither Nawaz nor Surrey has issued a public statement regarding the specific nature of the substance involved.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Mohammad Nawaz's county contract terminated?

Mohammad Nawaz's English county contract was terminated after he tested positive for a recreational drug.

Who informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the drug test result?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) informed the PCB about Mohammad Nawaz's positive drug test.

When was the positive drug sample collected?

The positive drug sample was reportedly collected during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup held in Sri Lanka and India.

Is Mohammad Nawaz still playing in the PSL?

Yes, Mohammad Nawaz has continued to represent Multan Sultans in the ongoing PSL 2026, despite the controversy.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Nawaz PCB Pakistan Mohammad Nawaz Contract
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