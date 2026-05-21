Pakistan's Mohammad Amir May Now Play IPL 2027 - Here's How

Pakistani cricketers have remained barred from participating in the Indian Premier League for several years, but former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir could now become eligible to feature in the tournament after acquiring British citizenship.

Amir recently confirmed that he has received a British passport, which allows him to register in franchise leagues as an overseas player representing the United Kingdom rather than Pakistan.

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The 34-year-old pacer has already retired from international cricket and has extensive experience in franchise cricket around the world. Over the years, he has represented more than 30 teams across domestic and T20 leagues, including Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, and International League T20.

Why are Pakistani players banned from IPL?

Several Pakistani players participated in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, including stars like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, and Sohail Tanvir. However, after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Pakistani players stopped featuring in the league, and the restriction has effectively remained in place ever since.

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Amir confirms citizenship update

Amir shared the development through social media, revealing that both he and his wife had been undergoing the process of obtaining British citizenship, which has now been completed.

Earlier, during a television appearance, Amir had hinted at the possibility of playing in the IPL, saying that if the opportunity came his way, he would be open to participating.

Mohammad Amir’s career numbers

During his international career for Pakistan national cricket team, Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is, taking 119, 81, and 71 wickets respectively.

In T20 cricket overall, he has claimed 425 wickets in 364 matches. During the latest PSL season, Amir picked up 12 wickets in 10 games while representing Rawalpindi franchise.