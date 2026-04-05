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HomeSportsCricketPakistan Star Sparks Controversy With Instagram Post Dedicated To Wife

Pakistan Star Sparks Controversy With Instagram Post Dedicated To Wife

The post has sparked widespread speculation among fans and followers regarding the state of Imam's marriage with Anmol Mehmood.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 01:14 PM (IST)

Pakistan's opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has become the center of a social media frenzy after sharing a cryptic and somewhat controversial Instagram story regarding the state of modern marriages. This comes just as the Pakistan cricket community was moving past the recent "Imad Wasim row," shifting the spotlight onto Imam's personal life.

Controversial Post

Imam, who usually maintains a private profile regarding his family, stunned fans by posting a story that read:

"Jokes aside, getting married in this generation is actually scary."

The post has led to widespread speculation among fans and followers about the stability of his marriage with Anmol Mehmood. The couple, who married in a lavish ceremony in Lahore in November 2023, recently celebrated a major milestone by welcoming their first child, a baby girl, in January 2026.

Professional and Personal Struggles

The timing of the post is particularly notable as Imam-ul-Haq navigates a challenging phase in his professional career. Despite being one of the fastest to reach several ODI milestones, he was notably unpicked by any franchise for the ongoing PSL 2026.

Adding to the complexity is the couple's long-distance dynamic. Anmol is a doctor based in Norway, while Imam remains in Pakistan for his cricketing commitments. While the two have historically been vocal about supporting each other's careers, fans are now questioning if the distance and the pressures of the "modern generation" are taking a toll.

A Topsy-Turvy Career

Imam's journey with the Pakistan national team has often been marred by allegations of nepotism due to being the nephew of legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq. Despite his impressive domestic form - most recently scoring 86 (51) in the National T20 Cup - he has struggled to find a permanent spot in Pak's T20I setup or a contract in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report & Live Streaming

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Super League Imam Ul Haq PSL Pakistan Cricket Pakistan PSL 2026
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