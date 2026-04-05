Pakistan Star Sparks Controversy With Instagram Post Dedicated To Wife

Pakistan's opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has become the center of a social media frenzy after sharing a cryptic and somewhat controversial Instagram story regarding the state of modern marriages. This comes just as the Pakistan cricket community was moving past the recent "Imad Wasim row," shifting the spotlight onto Imam's personal life.

Controversial Post

Imam, who usually maintains a private profile regarding his family, stunned fans by posting a story that read:

"Jokes aside, getting married in this generation is actually scary."

The post has led to widespread speculation among fans and followers about the stability of his marriage with Anmol Mehmood. The couple, who married in a lavish ceremony in Lahore in November 2023, recently celebrated a major milestone by welcoming their first child, a baby girl, in January 2026.

Professional and Personal Struggles

The timing of the post is particularly notable as Imam-ul-Haq navigates a challenging phase in his professional career. Despite being one of the fastest to reach several ODI milestones, he was notably unpicked by any franchise for the ongoing PSL 2026.

Adding to the complexity is the couple's long-distance dynamic. Anmol is a doctor based in Norway, while Imam remains in Pakistan for his cricketing commitments. While the two have historically been vocal about supporting each other's careers, fans are now questioning if the distance and the pressures of the "modern generation" are taking a toll.

A Topsy-Turvy Career

Imam's journey with the Pakistan national team has often been marred by allegations of nepotism due to being the nephew of legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq. Despite his impressive domestic form - most recently scoring 86 (51) in the National T20 Cup - he has struggled to find a permanent spot in Pak's T20I setup or a contract in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

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