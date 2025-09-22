Pakistan Icon Blasts Captain And Management After Asia Cup Loss To India

Pakistan, with a bit of luck, had a great start to their Asia Cup Super 4 match against India. At the end of 10 overs, they stood at 91/1, with alarm bells ringing in the Indian camp.

However, at the end of 20, they could only manage 171, which the Men in Blue had little trouble chasing down, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge.

Needless to say, Pakistani fans and experts are frustrated with the result. After the match, Shoaib Akhtar, former fast bowler and Pakistan icon, lashed out at Salman Ali Agha, current captain of the Men in Green, as well as the team management.

"Weakest Link": Akhtar deems Agha

Speaking on a Pakistani show after the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 match, Shoaib Akhtar said this about the team selection (some parts translated into English):

"The team selection was bad, they did exactly what they shouldn’t have done, but again, its just bad management I would say, when it comes to selecting the right talent for the right team, and to throw them out there to win games."

He then spoke out against the team's captain, Salman Ali Agha, labelling him as the weakest link:

"Kaptan ko to kher waisehi kuch pata nahi hai usko, ke wo kya kar raha hai beech me (As for the captain, well, he doesn’t really know what he’s doing in the middle)"



Akhtar continued "Does he deserve to play this, on the spot where he is playing? He is the weakest link, what does he do? Tell me? He comes in to bat at number 6, what does he do? They (India) have Tilak and Hardik Pandya, compare them. He's a good boy that is fine with me, but what does he produce as a talent?"

Salman Ali Agha, so far in the tournament, has recorded scores of 0, 3, 20, and 17. Pakistan were in prime position when their top order departed against India, but the middle order could not keep the momentum going.