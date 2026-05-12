Pakistan’s Historic Bangladesh Defeat Gives India WTC Standings Boost

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan suffered a historic 104-run Test defeat against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Bangladesh bowler Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul dismantled Pakistan's chase.

India moved up one place to fifth in WTC standings.

India Climb WTC Table: Pakistan’s disappointing run in Test cricket continued after Shan Masood’s side suffered a historic 104-run defeat against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The loss marked Pakistan’s first-ever defeat in a Test match on Bangladeshi soil and further dented their standing in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Chasing a target of 268 in the fourth innings, Pakistan’s batting line-up collapsed under pressure and was bowled out for just 163 in 52.5 overs. Bangladesh pace bowler Nahid Rana delivered the decisive blow with a brilliant spell, claiming five wickets for 40 runs and dismantling Pakistan’s chase almost single-handedly.

The defeat has also impacted the latest WTC standings, indirectly benefiting India despite the team not featuring in a Test match recently.

India Move Up In WTC Table

One of the biggest consequences of Pakistan’s defeat has been the impact on the World Test Championship standings.

India moved up one place to fifth in the table without even taking the field. India have played nine Tests in the current cycle, registering four wins and four losses, while one match ended in a draw. Their points percentage currently stands at 48.15.

Pakistan, meanwhile, slipped two spots to seventh following the defeat in Dhaka.

Despite the positive movement in the standings, India’s chances of qualifying for the WTC Final still appear difficult at this stage of the cycle. With the top two sides well ahead, upcoming Test series could play a decisive role in shaping the qualification race.

Nahid Rana Powers Bangladesh To Memorable Win

Bangladesh produced one of their finest Test victories with a disciplined bowling performance in Dhaka.

Pakistan began the chase hoping to recover after a difficult outing in the first innings, but their batting unit once again failed to handle Bangladesh’s pace attack. Nahid Rana emerged as the star performer, tearing through the line-up with his aggressive bowling and finishing with a five-wicket haul.

The result was especially significant for Bangladesh as it marked their first Test victory over Pakistan at home. The win also strengthened Bangladesh’s confidence in the ongoing WTC cycle while raising further questions over Pakistan’s consistency in red-ball cricket.

Pakistan have now played three Test matches in the current WTC cycle, winning just one and losing two.

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