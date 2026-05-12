Pakistan suffered a historic 104-run defeat against Bangladesh in Dhaka. This was Pakistan's first-ever Test loss on Bangladeshi soil.
Pakistan’s Historic Bangladesh Defeat Gives India WTC Standings Boost
Pakistan suffered a historic Test defeat against Bangladesh in Dhaka, and the result helped India climb up in the WTC standings without playing a match.
- Pakistan suffered a historic 104-run Test defeat against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
- Bangladesh bowler Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul dismantled Pakistan's chase.
- India moved up one place to fifth in WTC standings.
India Climb WTC Table: Pakistan’s disappointing run in Test cricket continued after Shan Masood’s side suffered a historic 104-run defeat against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The loss marked Pakistan’s first-ever defeat in a Test match on Bangladeshi soil and further dented their standing in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Chasing a target of 268 in the fourth innings, Pakistan’s batting line-up collapsed under pressure and was bowled out for just 163 in 52.5 overs. Bangladesh pace bowler Nahid Rana delivered the decisive blow with a brilliant spell, claiming five wickets for 40 runs and dismantling Pakistan’s chase almost single-handedly.
The defeat has also impacted the latest WTC standings, indirectly benefiting India despite the team not featuring in a Test match recently.
India Move Up In WTC Table
One of the biggest consequences of Pakistan’s defeat has been the impact on the World Test Championship standings.
India moved up one place to fifth in the table without even taking the field. India have played nine Tests in the current cycle, registering four wins and four losses, while one match ended in a draw. Their points percentage currently stands at 48.15.
Pakistan, meanwhile, slipped two spots to seventh following the defeat in Dhaka.
Despite the positive movement in the standings, India’s chances of qualifying for the WTC Final still appear difficult at this stage of the cycle. With the top two sides well ahead, upcoming Test series could play a decisive role in shaping the qualification race.
Nahid Rana Powers Bangladesh To Memorable Win
Bangladesh produced one of their finest Test victories with a disciplined bowling performance in Dhaka.
Pakistan began the chase hoping to recover after a difficult outing in the first innings, but their batting unit once again failed to handle Bangladesh’s pace attack. Nahid Rana emerged as the star performer, tearing through the line-up with his aggressive bowling and finishing with a five-wicket haul.
The result was especially significant for Bangladesh as it marked their first Test victory over Pakistan at home. The win also strengthened Bangladesh’s confidence in the ongoing WTC cycle while raising further questions over Pakistan’s consistency in red-ball cricket.
Pakistan have now played three Test matches in the current WTC cycle, winning just one and losing two.
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Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the result of the recent Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh?
How did Pakistan's loss affect the World Test Championship (WTC) standings?
Pakistan slipped two spots to seventh in the WTC table. India moved up one place to fifth despite not playing recently.
Who was the standout performer for Bangladesh in their win against Pakistan?
Pace bowler Nahid Rana was the star performer for Bangladesh, taking five wickets for 40 runs. His bowling was crucial in dismantling Pakistan's chase.
What is India's current WTC standing and points percentage?
India has moved up to fifth place in the WTC table with a points percentage of 48.15. They have played nine Tests, winning four, losing four, and drawing one.
What is Pakistan's WTC record in the current cycle?
Pakistan has played three Test matches in the current WTC cycle, winning only one and losing two.