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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Pak Head Coach Gets Uncomfortable Over Question On Imran Khan's Sons' Interview Saga

Watch: Pak Head Coach Gets Uncomfortable Over Question On Imran Khan's Sons' Interview Saga

Sarfaraz offered little insight and appeared reluctant to engage when asked about reports of discussions between PCB and ECB over Imran Khan's sons' broadcast.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 08:42 AM (IST)

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed faced an awkward moment during the press conference following the second day's play in the second Test against England at Lord’s. Instead of focusing solely on cricket-related matters, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter was repeatedly questioned about the controversy surrounding Sky Sports' interview with Imran Khan's sons.

Sarfaraz appeared uncomfortable with the subject and seemed eager to steer the discussion elsewhere.

On some occasions, he began answering even before the reporter had finished framing the question, particularly when the conversation turned towards the Imran Khan interview.

Asked about reports of discussions between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the broadcast, Sarfaraz offered little insight and appeared reluctant to engage with the issue.

The situation became more noticeable when a journalist asked whether Pakistan had considered refusing to return to the field for the second session after Sky Sports went ahead with the interview despite concerns reportedly raised by the PCB. Sarfaraz immediately interrupted, repeatedly saying, "No, no, no, no."

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The interview in question was conducted by former England cricketer Michael Atherton with Imran Khan's sons, Sulaiman and Kasim. During the conversation, the brothers spoke about their father's situation, including concerns over his treatment and safety while he remains imprisoned.

Several reports have since claimed that the PCB had contacted Sky Sports regarding the planned broadcast. The ECB was also reportedly in touch with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office over the matter, particularly amid suggestions that Pakistan could boycott the session.

Despite the controversy, Sky Sports went ahead with the interview and Pakistan's players eventually returned to the field.

The Test series is being broadcast in Pakistan by state broadcaster PTV using Sky Sports' coverage. However, PTV chose not to show the interview, replacing that portion of the broadcast with advertisements.

Pakistan ultimately resumed play after the lunch interval. Reports also indicated that Sky Sports did not receive any additional complaints about the interview on Friday, even as the controversy continued to attract widespread attention.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Ahmed Imran Khan Pakistan
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