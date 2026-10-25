Pakistan Faces Big Embarrassment At Asian Para Games 2026

India produced a historic performance at the 2026 Asian Para Games, finishing with a record 114 medals, including 30 gold. The achievement marked the country's best-ever medal haul at the continental para-sports event. Several Indian athletes delivered outstanding performances, with Sheetal Devi, Nishad Kumar and Simran Sharma among those who won multiple gold medals.

India celebrated a memorable campaign, but neighbouring Pakistan endured a disappointing outing in Japan. The Pakistani contingent managed to secure just one medal, with athletics providing its only podium finish.

Here's a closer look at Pakistan's performance and India's remarkable progress at the Asian Para Games.

Pakistan Returns With Just One Medal

Pakistan struggled to make an impact at the 2026 Asian Para Games, finishing its campaign with only one medal. Haider Ali was the country's sole medallist, winning silver in the men's discus throw F37 event.

Pakistan sent nine athletes to Japan to compete across four sports. However, Ali was the only competitor from the contingent to secure a podium finish, leaving the country with a solitary silver medal.

The campaign also marked a setback in terms of gold medals. Pakistan failed to win a gold for the first time since the 2014 edition. At the 2022 Asian Para Games, the country had secured one gold medal, but it could not repeat that achievement in 2026.

India Continues Its Rise At Asian Para Games

India's medal tally has grown significantly across successive editions of the Asian Para Games. From winning just 14 medals in 2010, the country has steadily strengthened its position in para-sports.

India's progress across the editions is reflected in its overall medal count:

- 2010: 14 medals

- 2014: 33 medals

- 2018: 72 medals, including 15 gold

- 2022: 108 medals, including 27 gold

- 2026: 114 medals, including 30 gold

India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time in 2022, finishing with 108 medals. The contingent improved on that achievement in 2026, adding six more medals to establish a new national record at the Games.

The latest campaign also featured several standout individual performances. Six Indian athletes, including Sheetal Devi, Nishad Kumar and Simran Sharma, won two gold medals each, while four other Indian athletes secured three medals apiece.