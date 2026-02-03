Pakistan Defence Minister Attacks ICC, Demands New Global Cricket Organisation

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Defence Minister Attacks ICC, Demands New Global Cricket Organisation

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has hit out at ICC over the ongoing T20 World Cup boycott row and called for a new global cricket body.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan has been in a tussle with the International Cricket Council (ICC) ever since the removal of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup.

In the latest development of this row, the country's Defence Minister, Khawaja M. Asif, took to X (formerly Twitter) to attack ICC, describing them as India's hostage, and demanded a new international organisation for the sport.

"A new international organisation of cricket is needed to keep the spirit of the gentlement's game alive, ICC has become hostage to Indian political interests in South Asia."

Pakistan vs ICC T20 World Cup Row Explained

Upon Mustafizur Rahman's removal from KKR's IPL 2026 squad, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had demanded its matches be shifted out of India, pretty much at the last minute, which eventually led to their replacement with Scotland.

Pakistan sided with Bangladesh, threatening to withdraw from the tournament over the removal, but then scaled it down to just the boycott of their match against India. 

The IND vs PAK match is still scheduled to February 15, 2026 at the moment, and India, as per reports, will travel to Sri Lanka and wait for the match referee to officially call off the tie.

Following the boycott statement from the Pakistani government, ICC released a statement, urging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider the long-term and significant implications of such selective participation in the tournament.

The T20 World Cup is set to kick off from February 7, which is less than a week from now, so it will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the coming days.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup Schedule

Here's a look at Pakistan's T20 World Cup Group Stage matches: 

PAK vs NED - February 7, 2026

PAK vs USA - February 10, 2026

PAK vs IND - February 15, 2026

PAK vs NAM - February 18, 2026

Salman Ali Agha will lead the side in the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Pakistan in a dispute with the ICC?

Pakistan is in a dispute with the ICC following Bangladesh's removal from the T20 World Cup and the subsequent demand for matches to be shifted out of India.

What did Pakistan's Defence Minister say about the ICC?

Pakistan's Defence Minister described the ICC as India's hostage and called for a new international organization for cricket to preserve the game's spirit.

What was Bangladesh's demand that led to the current situation?

Bangladesh demanded their T20 World Cup matches be shifted out of India after Mustafizur Rahman was removed from KKR's IPL squad, which led to their replacement.

What was Pakistan's initial reaction to Bangladesh's removal?

Pakistan initially threatened to withdraw from the tournament but later scaled down their action to boycotting their match against India.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Khawaja Asif T20 World Cup ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
