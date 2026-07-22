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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Declares Padel Training Mandatory To Fix Player Fitness

Pakistan Declares Padel Training Mandatory To Fix Player Fitness

To boost agility and fielding fitness, the PCB has made 40-minute padel sessions mandatory on alternate days for cricketers training at Lahore's National Cricket Academy.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PCB mandates padel training for national cricket squad.
  • Training enhances agility, reflexes, addressing fielding performance concerns.
  • Dedicated padel courts built at NCA for seamless conditioning.

Pakistan Padel Training: In an unconventional move to address persistent athletic and fielding concerns, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially introduced mandatory padel sports training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. Spearheaded by senior selector and Director of High Performance Aqib Javed, the initiative requires central national pool cricketers attending long-duration camps to complete 40-minute padel sessions on alternate days.

The fast-paced racket sport, which merges elements of tennis and squash, has been selected specifically to sharpen core physical attributes like reaction speed, lateral movement, hand-eye coordination, and overall aerobic endurance ahead of upcoming international series.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Schedule Until 2027 World Cup: Full Roadmap

PCB Builds Dedicated Padel Courts In Lahore

Prior to this mandate, several Pakistani cricketers were already playing padel informally during off-seasons. However, players often had to travel long distances to access the limited private courts available in their respective hometowns.

To eliminate these logistical hurdles, the PCB constructed a brand-new, dedicated padel court facility directly within the NCA grounds in Lahore.

Former fast bowler Aqib Javed highlighted that having the facility on-site allows players to integrate high-intensity conditioning seamlessly alongside their standard net sessions, gym work, and tactical drills without stepping foot outside the academy.

Focus On Agility, Reflexes, And Fielding Movement

Fielding performance and mobility have frequently been points of criticism for the national squad during recent international tours.

According to Aqib Javed, padel offers a uniquely effective workout because it is simple to learn, highly engaging, yet physically demanding.

The enclosed, smaller court size forces players into continuous rapid directional changes, quick lateral lunges, and split-second reflexes movements that closely mirror the physical demands of high-pressure fielding in modern cricket.

The board expects that forcing players into these regular 40-minute dynamic sessions will improve their overall match fitness and agility on the field.

NCA Vision: Modernization And Comprehensive Facilities

This new mandate is part of a broader vision to transform the National Cricket Academy into a second home for Pakistani cricketers, providing world-class infrastructure under one roof.

Beyond the newly built padel facility, the PCB recently installed an AI-driven bowling machine to modernize technical batting practice.

Looking ahead, Aqib Javed revealed plans to further expand the academy's recreational and athletic layout by adding basketball courts, as well as an indoor games hall featuring snooker tables, giving players a complete balance of elite physical training and mental recreation during long, grueling camps.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the introduction of padel training part of a larger plan for the National Cricket Academy?

Yes, it is part of a broader vision to modernize the NCA into a world-class facility, providing comprehensive infrastructure. The academy has also added an AI-driven bowling machine and plans further recreational expansions like basketball courts.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
PCB Pakistan Cricket Player Fitness
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