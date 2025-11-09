Pakistan Crowned Champions After 14 Years; Afridi Smashes 11-Ball Fifty

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Crowned Champions After 14 Years; Afridi Smashes 11-Ball Fifty

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan ended their 14-year title drought by defeating Kuwait by 43 runs in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 final on November 9.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a mammoth 135 runs in six overs, thanks to a breathtaking performance from Abbas Afridi, who scored 52 runs off just 11 balls - an innings that included seven sixes and two fours. Afridi, who had earlier struck six sixes in an over in the semifinal, was later named Player of the Final.

Abdul Samad also contributed a fiery 42 off 13 balls, while Khawaja Nafay chipped in with 22 off 6. Pakistan’s innings featured a total of 15 sixes and eight fours, with 122 runs coming from boundaries alone. They hammered 28 runs in the final over, and Afridi reached his half-century in just 11 balls, surpassing Yuvraj Singh’s famous 12-ball fifty in T20 internationals.

In reply, Kuwait started brightly, racing to 33 in the first nine balls, but quickly lost momentum as wickets tumbled. They were eventually bowled out for 92 runs, handing Pakistan a comprehensive victory and their sixth Hong Kong Sixes title - their first since 2011.

Meanwhile, Team India, led by Dinesh Karthik, had a disappointing campaign. They managed only one win - a narrow two-run DLS victory over Pakistan in the group stage -but suffered defeats against Kuwait, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, failing to advance beyond the pool phase.

Kuwait enjoyed a remarkable campaign at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, registering victories over India, Afghanistan, and England to secure a spot in the final against Pakistan.

In contrast, Team India had a disappointing outing. Despite starting strong with a two-run win over Pakistan in their opening game, the Dinesh Karthik-led side faltered in the following matches, suffering defeats to Kuwait, UAE, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Among the few bright spots for India, former pacer Abhimanyu Mithun emerged as the team’s top run-scorer, accumulating 87 runs in four innings, while all-rounder Stuart Binny finished as the leading wicket-taker with three wickets to his name.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes
