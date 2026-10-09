WATCH: Pakistan Cricketers Put In Their Place? Told To Remove Caps In Front Of Mohsin Naqvi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manager gestured players to remove caps greeting PCB chairman.

Incident at team dinner sparked social media etiquette debate.

Debate questioned manager's public actions and player communication.

A viral video featuring Pakistan cricketers Hasan Nawaz and Naseem Shah has sparked discussion on social media after the team's manager appeared to ask both players to remove their caps while greeting Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi at a team dinner.

The incident reportedly took place at a dinner hosted by Naqvi ahead of Pakistan's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The footage shows players arriving and greeting the PCB chairman, with Nawaz and Naseem both approaching him while wearing caps.

WATCH: Pakistan Manager Gestures At Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah

مینجر یقیناً ڈسپلن کے ذمہ دار ہوتے ہیں لیکن قومی کرکٹرز اسکول کے بچے نہیں ہیں کہ کسی فنکشن کے دوران انہیں انگلی کے اشاروں سے بتایا جائے کہ سر سے کیپ اتاریں۔ ایسے پروٹوکول کے بارے میں کھلاڑیوں کو ایونٹ سے پہلے ہی آگاہ کر دیا جاتا ہے، ہے نا؟امید ہے کوئی اسے ذاتی تنقید نہیں سمجھے گا https://t.co/zcY9dsmPaE — Sohail Imran (@sohailimrangeo) October 8, 2026

In the video, Nawaz is seen shaking hands with Naqvi before moving ahead. The team manager, standing beside the PCB chairman, then gestures towards the Pakistan batter and appears to signal that he should remove his cap.

Naseem Shah subsequently approaches while also wearing a cap. The manager appears to make a similar gesture towards the fast bowler, after which the players remove their caps.

The footage has attracted attention online, with the exchange prompting debate about how national cricketers are expected to conduct themselves at formal team events. However, the video alone does not establish whether the request was based on an official protocol or a personal expectation.

Social Media User Questions Treatment Of Pakistan Cricketers

Reacting to the viral clip, one social media user acknowledged the manager's responsibility for maintaining discipline but questioned the manner in which the players were addressed.

“Managers are certainly responsible for discipline, but national cricketers aren't schoolchildren who need to be told with finger gestures during an event to remove their cap from their head,” the user wrote.

The user also questioned whether players would have been informed about any such expectations before the dinner, adding that the criticism was not intended as a personal attack.

The discussion has centred on the manager's visible gestures and whether the players could have been informed about the expected etiquette beforehand. No further explanation from the team management regarding the exchange was included in the reporting.

Pakistan Begin Sri Lanka T20I Series On October 9

The incident comes ahead of Pakistan's home T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Friday, October 9, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. All three matches are scheduled to take place at the same venue, with the remaining games on October 11 and 13.

Sahibzada Farhan will captain Pakistan in the T20I series, while Kusal Mendis will lead Sri Lanka. The series will be followed by an ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England, scheduled to begin on October 18.

Hasan Nawaz, meanwhile, has remained in the spotlight after his performance in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final against India. He scored 96 off 51 balls, but Pakistan finished 19 runs short of India's target as the Indian team secured the gold medal.

The viral dinner video has now added another talking point ahead of Pakistan's next international assignment, with the interaction between the players and team management drawing attention beyond the cricket field.