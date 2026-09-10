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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Cricketers Mistaken For Asylum Seekers During UK Protest

Pakistan Cricketers Mistaken For Asylum Seekers During UK Protest

Immigration has become one of the most contentious political issues in Britain, with the arrival of asylum seekers, particularly those crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 08:49 AM (IST)

The ongoing anti-immigration protests in United Kingdom led to an unusual incident on Tuesday after demonstrators reportedly mistook Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team for asylum seekers. The protesters gathered outside a hotel in Portsmouth, southern England, where the young Pakistani cricketers were staying.

The incident took place just two days after protests near Portsmouth’s port over the arrival of migrants had led to clashes with police.

Immigration has become one of the most contentious political issues in Britain, with the arrival of asylum seekers, particularly those crossing the English Channel in small boats, fuelling protests across the country.

According to media reports, the situation began after posts circulated online claiming that a coach carrying a group of young Asian men had arrived at a Marriott hotel in Cosham, a suburb of Portsmouth. The reports prompted a group of protesters to gather outside the property.

A councillor associated with the anti-immigration Reform UK party reportedly attended the scene. After establishing that the group staying at the hotel was actually Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team, the councillor helped calm the situation and the protesters eventually left.

Hampshire Police confirmed that officers had been called after a group began gathering near the hotel. Police said those present had raised concerns about a coach spotted in the area.

"Officers subsequently attended and spoke to members of the public that had gathered who were expressing concerns about a coach that had been seen in the area," a police spokesperson said.

The officers subsequently informed the protesters that their concerns were unfounded. Around 30 people reportedly dispersed shortly afterwards, and police said no offences were identified. The force did not specifically confirm that the Pakistan U-19 team had been mistaken for asylum seekers.

The incident drew criticism from Michael Bradley, a national organiser with Stand Up To Racism. He argued that the episode demonstrated the dangers of portraying refugees and migrants as targets.

Bradley said the fact that a Pakistan Under-19 team could become the focus of a protest simply because people suspected they might be migrants showed how racial profiling could affect Asian and Black communities.

He further warned that such incidents could contribute to an increase in racist attacks and violence.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket UK Protest Immigration Protest
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