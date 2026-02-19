Pakistan Cricketer Imad Wasim Accused Of Abandoning & Threatening Ex-Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Imad Wasim Controversy: Fresh controversy has engulfed Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim after his former wife, Sannia Ashfaq, levelled serious accusations against him on social media. Over the last few days, Sannia has used Instagram to voice her grievances, accusing the cricketer of cheating and failing to support her during pregnancy. She even referred to him as a "murderer" in one of her posts, alleging that he forced her to undergo an abortion in 2023. Her latest posts allege that Imad left her during a critical phase of her pregnancy with their third child.

Recently, Sannia sought to reinforce her claims by posting screenshots of WhatsApp conversations reportedly exchanged between the two in July 2025.

What Do The Screenshots Suggest?

According to the images shared, Imad appeared to warn her against contacting him or members of his family, allegedly threatening legal consequences.

The messages, as presented in the screenshots, depict a tense exchange. Sannia, who stated she was pregnant at the time, reportedly asked Imad to be present for the birth of their child and to support their family during the period.

Imad responds firmly in the message shown, cautioning her about potential police complaints if she did not comply with his conditions. The dispute, now playing out in the public domain, has drawn considerable attention within cricket circles and beyond.

What Did Imad Wasim Say?

In an online statement, Wasim termed his marriage with Sannia as one of the hardest phases of his life.

"I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life, my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change," Imad wrote in a detailed statement."

"I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret."

"My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse."

Imad Wasim got married to Sannia Ashfaq in August 2019, and later announced his separation in December 2025.

He is currently not a part of Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad, having last played for the national team in June 2024.